WALB 10

1 arrested in Valdosta bank robbery

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has been arrested after robbing a bank, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, 32, has been arrested for robbery by intimidation. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday when an employee with the Bank of America on North...
WCTV

Valdosta robberry suspect arrested while leaving the bank

VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a robbery suspect while he was leaving a bank Monday morning. VPD responded to a robbery a little before 11 a.m. at the Bank of America at 3030 North Patterson Street in Valdosta. An employee...
WALB 10

Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County employee was shot in an accidental Saturday shooting, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department. At around 12 p.m., deputies responded to 400 Joyner road where a county employee was shot while doing ground maintenance on Saturday. While tending to the victim, a deputy on the scene heard some gunshots coming from the Coan Road area.
YAHOO!

LCSO: Tallahassee man told investigators he felt 'calm' after murder in 'transient camp'

A man accused of premeditated murder after the body of a homeless man was found in northwest Tallahassee said he felt "calm" after the killing. Dusty McDonald "said he was surprised at how calm he was after he was done," an investigator with the Leon County Sheriff's Office wrote in court records. "As he walked away from the scene, he thought to himself 'I'm glad I'm not crazy.'"
WCTV

TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
wfxl.com

Middle schooler arrested after framing a classmate in social media school threat

A teen has been arrested following a false threat made against a Colquitt County School. On November 29, the Colquitt County Sheriff's Office became aware of threats being transmitted via Instagram from an account purported to belong to a student at Willie J. Williams Middle School. CCSO says the threats...
wfxl.com

Lowndes County announces new anonymous alert system

Lowndes County Schools has launched an Anonymous Alerts, a new communication tool allowing students and parents to quickly, easily, and anonymously report urgent information to school officials across all campuses. The Anonymous Alerts anti-bullying and safety app reporting system provides a tool to report threats, bullying, and other negative activity...
WCTV

Active Shooter Threat turns out to be “Elaborate Hoax” at Georgia High schools

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Chaos spread across Georgia Wednesday morning as several high schools went into lockdown for false reports of an active shooter threat. The school later released a statement calling the incident “An elaborate hoax.”. Sabrina Smith, the Director of Safety and Security for the Valdosta City...
The Albany Herald

Moultrie teacher Jessica Hewett 'Hidden Heroes' finalist

ATLANTA — The Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement recently announced the winners of its annual Hidden Heroes campaign. In its third year, Hidden Heroes recognizes the unsung educators whose commitment to the students and communities they serve often goes unnoticed. Nominations were open to the public and resulted in a record-setting 60 nominees ranging from teachers, principals, and administrators to security guards, nutrition staff and coaches.
wfxl.com

Valdosta man arrested for motor vehicle theft, owner left keys inside

A Valdosta man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle. On Saturday, December 3, around 12:30 a.m., Valdosta police responded to the 1700 block of Clover Drive after E911 received a call of a motor vehicle theft that occurred at the location. According to VPD, the victim advised officers...
WCTV

One fatality and multiple injured in Lafayette County crash

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a deadly two-car crash Friday evening that left one Mayo man dead and injured four others. A 51-year-old Mayo man was driving his SUV westbound on a private driveway approaching U.S. Highway 27, according to FHP. When entering U.S....
WCJB

Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office investigates remains found in the woods

O’BRIEN, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Southeast Suwannee County over the weekend. Few details have been released at this time about the remains that were found in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive, which is east of O’Brien.

