Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
No-cost family service helps families decide on the right type of care for senior living in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Michelle Graf, CarePatrol Owner, and Jessie Marceau, CarePatrol Green Bay Area Manager. The group discussed how CarePatrol makes a difficult and complicated family process, simple. WATCH THE FULL SHOW BELOW. Tune in to Newsmaker Sunday every Sunday...
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
Gifts For Teens parades, shopping, and gift distribution returning to Green Bay
It's the holiday season, which is also the season of giving. This year, NBC 26 is once again partnering with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department for the Gifts For Teens program.
kz1043.com
1 hurt, 2 arrested in Green Bay shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. — One person is hurt — two others are arrested — following a shooting incident in Green Bay. The shooting took place in the 2600 block of Humboldt Road around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. One victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two...
wearegreenbay.com
‘A Very Neenah Christmas’ tonight starting at 6 pm
(WFRV) – Do a little window shopping with a twist. Local 5 Live spotlights just three small businesses that are a part of A Very Neenah Christmas happening tonight. My Soul Loves, 124 W Wisconsin Avenue, Neenah. Follow on Facebook for the latest. Red Door Mercantile, 130 W Wisconsin...
wearegreenbay.com
What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Shawano, WI
The city of Shawano and Shawano Lake were all named after Sawanoh, the Menominee Chief, who led the tribe living near the lake east of Green Bay. The lumber industry in this city in Shawano County was the primary source of growth for the town in its early years, and the waterways became the means of efficient transport of logs back then.
doorcountydailynews.com
Water main breaks along Sturgeon Bay roadway. UPDATE: Repairs completed
Update: SBU spokesperson Jeff Hoffman says the water main has been repaired as of 1:30pm. He says the leak was reported about 10am on Sunday and repairs began early Monday morning. Several Sturgeon Bay businesses and homeowners found themselves without water Monday morning after a water main break was detected....
Green Bay Police & Fire Commission appoints new fire chief
The city's Police & Fire Commission is appointing Rockford Fire Department Division Chief Matthew Knott to lead Green Bay's fire department.
WLUC
UP deer harvest reports from 2022 hunting season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to DNR deputy public relations officer, John Pepin, Menominee County took the top spot in U.P. deer totals according to the numbers during this year’s season, with Delta County in second place, and Marquette County in third. Pepin explained, the new online deer harvest...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ local auto repair shop
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old in Green Bay was charged for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ a local auto repair shop over an alleged incident back in February. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 26-year-old Brandon Johnson was charged with making terrorist...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
wearegreenbay.com
Three new businesses set to serve the community in downtown Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Business will soon be booming in Two Rivers as three new establishments will soon be open in the city’s downtown area. The first to open will be Cool City Brewing Company, located across the street from City Hall. The business is set to open in a few weeks.
thebaycities.com
Children were in the home at the time of the Trolley Station Apartment Shooting
The City of Marinette Police Department has released additional information regarding the shooting incident that took place last Thursday at the Trolley Station Apartments that left one person dead. Detective Mike Kahles says, “officers were dispatched to a report that a female had a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they located the 32-year-old female victim, began to render first-aid until EMS arrived on scene, and she was transported to Aurora Bay Area Medical Center.”
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Tax Bills Coming Soon, County Executive Breaks it Down
Tax bills are coming out for Manitowoc County residents in a couple of weeks. County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer tells Seehafer News, “Most people will be pleased that they are not going up too much, or going down a little bit. I think the tax bills in the City of Manitowoc are going down a couple percent, and that’s good.”
onfocus.news
Neenah Girls Blow Past Stevens Point
Neenah blew past SPASH in nonconference girls basketball by a score of 87 to 54. Emma Jossie had 17 points to lead the Panthers. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
wtaq.com
Man Fined for Illegally Having Concealed Weapon in Green Bay Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man cleared of a fatal shooting because it was self-defense was convicted Friday of a misdemeanor count for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit at the time, and was fined $400. Jaylene Edwards was not charged in connection with the Nov. 14,...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay man charged with human trafficking, other crimes
Police say the children were not in the vicinity of Monday's fatal shooting. Grand Chute police have 4 reports of package thefts and also reports of mail stolen from mailboxes. Human trafficking investigation started with mother's phone call. Updated: 3 hours ago. Prosecutors say a woman called Green Bay police...
94.3 Jack FM
Multiple Dog Biting Reports Lead to Charges for Oconto County Woman
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A town of Spruce woman was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, is also charged with felony intimidation of a victim for allegedly trying to convince one victim to report...
Police: Two people arrested, one injured in Green Bay east side shooting
The Green Bay Police Department has taken two suspects into custody following a shooting on the 2600 block of Humboldt Road, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries of one person.
Comments / 0