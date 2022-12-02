Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
How to Photograph a Longform Photography Project
As the adage goes, “you have to run before you can walk.” This also applies to photography. Once you’ve learned how to consistently make a good image within your camera, what is the next step?. Well, for many, the next obvious step is to work on a...
Fstoppers
An Unusual but Effective One-Light Portrait Photography Setup
If you are new to working with artificial light, you might look at some of the complex multi-light setups seasoned professionals use and feel a bit overwhelmed or discouraged. However, you can absolutely make creative, compelling, and professional-level portraits with just a single light, and this neat video tutorial will show you one of the more unusual but effective ways of doing so.
Comments / 0