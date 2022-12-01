Read full article on original website
WCC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Monday, shares of Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $124.80, changing hands as low as $123.21 per share. Wesco International, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
CX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (Symbol: CX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.23, changing hands as low as $4.21 per share. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
THRM Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Gentherm Inc (Symbol: THRM) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $74.25, changing hands for $74.57/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
Here's Why Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Earnings Estimates Rising for Datadog (DDOG): Will It Gain?
Datadog (DDOG) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this data...
Why Avis Budget (CAR) Stock Gained 40.2% in the Past 3 Months
Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR have gained 40.2% in the past three months compared with 3.1% rise of the industry it belongs to. The upside was primarily driven by enhanced technology, connected vehicles fleet and pro-investor steps. Reasons for Upside. Avis Budget remains focused on expanding its connected...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why CrowdStrike (CRWD) is a Trending Stock
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this cloud-based security company have returned -2.8%, compared to...
Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
Bears are Losing Control Over Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (TPST) have been struggling lately and have lost 12.4% over the past four weeks. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $338.16 in the previous session. Enphase Energy has gained 83.7% since the start of the year compared to the 41.6% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 33.7% return for the Zacks Solar industry.
Air Lease's Preferred Stock, Series A Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory
In trading on Monday, shares of Air Lease Corp's 6.150% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: AL.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5375), with shares changing hands as low as $23.62 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.31% in the "Transportation" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AL.PRA was trading at a 4.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 1.02% in the "Transportation" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is a Trending Stock
Teekay Tankers (TNK) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil and gas shipping company have returned +1.7% over the past month...
RE or MKL: Which P&C Insurance Stock is Better Placed?
Better pricing, an improving rate environment, exposure growth, prudent underwriting and solid capital position poise the property and casualty insurers well amid a volatile market. However, an active catastrophe environment could weigh on the upside. Global commercial insurance prices rose for 20 straight quarters though the magnitude has slowed down...
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OSK
In trading on Monday, shares of Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.38, changing hands as low as $87.92 per share. Oshkosh Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Kimco Realty's Class L Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Monday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 5.125% Class L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRL) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2812), with shares changing hands as low as $21.18 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.67% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KIM.PRL was trading at a 14.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.22% in the "Real Estate" category.
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
Dividend stocks aren't just sources of short-term passive income. If you pick the right ones, they can be some of the best investments to grow your wealth manyfold over time. With another year drawing to a close, now would be an excellent time to draw up a list of high-conviction, high-yielding stocks that you could buy to generate steady streams of passive income for yourself for years to come. Here are three top-notch dividend stocks you should consider buying hand over fist in December.
