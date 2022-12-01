Read full article on original website
Okie7491
1d ago
Nothing lasts lasts forever. It served it's time. I'm sure they got all the info they needed. Be glad they had the time they did. Over 100 years on bottom of ocean floor, incredible.
Nonya Biz
2d ago
As is every ship at bottom of the ocean leave it alone stop taking things from that ship it’s a memorial
Charlene Anderson
1d ago
A historical ship gone .Sad .Beautiful she was .buy to on the water only for a few hours .Kind of a waste really .All that stuff inside .Furniture clothes jewelry. Gone . If we could only turn back time to walk through the history of this magnificent ship.
