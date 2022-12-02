Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face Switzerland for a place in the World Cup quarterfinals
The knockout stages are filled with extra tension this tournament for Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo as he seeks to win football's biggest trophy with his country in what is likely to be his last World Cup ever. His side will line up at the Lusail Stadium as the slight favorite against...
Japan wins plaudits for World Cup shocks and fans cleaning up in stadiums
Japan bids the World Cup farewell after its World Cup last-16 penalty shootout defeat by Croatia on Monday, but the team and its fans left lasting memories that won the Asian nation plenty of plaudits in Qatar and across the watching world. In the early days of Qatar 2022, Japan's...
Japan vs. Croatia: Samurai Blue aiming to reach World Cup quarterfinals for first time
In a World Cup of surprises, Japan has played a leading role in headline-making shock results. Not many would have predicted that the Samurai Blue would beat both Spain and Germany to top Group E in qualifying for the knockouts, but so impressive has the team been that not many would now raise an eyebrow if Japan was to progress to the quarterfinals for the first time in its history.
England vs. Senegal: Euro 2020 finalist faces African champion for place in World Cup quarterfinals
Sunday's round of 16 fixtures feature the 2018 World Cup winner, the current African champion and one of the Euro 2020 finalists. First up, reigning World Cup champion France faces Poland at the Al Thumama Stadium in the early fixture before arguably the highlight of the day as England meets Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Why are there so many shock results at this World Cup?
From early on in this World Cup, the traditional heavyweights of the game have been up against it. Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina in what has been described as the biggest shock in the tournament's long history. The 2022 World Cup truly kicked off at that moment. In the following days,...
South Africa's lawmakers delay debate on president's future
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s lawmakers have postponed until next week a debate on the damning report that has resulted in calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down. The session was scheduled to take place in Cape Town on Tuesday to discuss a parliamentary panel’s report that found Ramaphosa may have broken anti-corruption laws in relation to the theft of a large sum of dollars from his Phala Phala farm in 2020. The much-awaited sitting has been moved to Dec. 13 to allow time for all lawmakers to attend the sitting in person instead of joining it virtually, according to a decision by parliament’s programming committee. Since the Parliament building was gutted by a fire in January this year lawmakers have had hybrid sessions, with some attending sessions in person at Cape Town City Hall while others joined online via the internet.
Pakistani court to oversee probe into death of journalist in Kenya
ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Supreme Court set up a panel of five judges on Tuesday to supervise an investigation into the death of a prominent journalist who was shot and killed in Kenya, the court said.
