I am contesting mine. I go to court mid January. I have not received a letter stating I will owe more if I lose but I don't plan on losing. The sign warning to slow down to 15 is behind a tree branch. There are no clear signs that show where the zone starts or stops or what hours it is enforced. I was clocked at 26 in a 15 which I not only believe is wrong because I slow down for school zones always. But it clearly shows I was trying to slow down since normally the speed limit is 45. My son also has a ticket from that same zone and he says the lights were not flashing when he went through.I believe they need to give out warnings 1st and only ticket for multiple offenses. Because not everything is as it seems in a picture.I am all for enforcing school zones because people blow through the school zone when I am dropping off and picking up my grandchildren.
Comments / 17