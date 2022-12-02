ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

I am contesting mine. I go to court mid January. I have not received a letter stating I will owe more if I lose but I don't plan on losing. The sign warning to slow down to 15 is behind a tree branch. There are no clear signs that show where the zone starts or stops or what hours it is enforced. I was clocked at 26 in a 15 which I not only believe is wrong because I slow down for school zones always. But it clearly shows I was trying to slow down since normally the speed limit is 45. My son also has a ticket from that same zone and he says the lights were not flashing when he went through.I believe they need to give out warnings 1st and only ticket for multiple offenses. Because not everything is as it seems in a picture.I am all for enforcing school zones because people blow through the school zone when I am dropping off and picking up my grandchildren.

7 NWLA schools recognized as Louisiana Comeback Campuses in reading and math

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Education recognized 41 schools from 21 parishes as Louisiana Comeback Campuses, including seven in NWLA. In a release, the LDOE said these schools had exceeded pre-pandemic levels in reading and math. This comes amid challenges due to the pandemic...
Bowman, Henderson in runoff for City Council District G seat

SHREVEPORT, La. - Another opportunity to have your voice heard in Shreveport city government is coming up Saturday. One of the races on the ballot in Shreveport is a runoff in District G. It covers the western most part of the Shreveport city limits. The runoff election will be between...
Caddo Schools say school violence threats not credible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials with the Caddo Parish School District say messages threatening the Captain Shreve High School campus were determined not to be credible. Monday afternoon, students reported receiving messages threatening the school. Law enforcement and school officials investigated the threats and determined they did not pose...
KCS Holiday Express comes to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Christmas season is in full swing and this weekend was jam packed with events. Patrick Dennis was in Shreveport vising with the KCS Holiday Express Giving Challenge for the Places to Be with Patrick D.
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana

With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
Early vote may give Tarver an edge in Shreveport mayoral runoff

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The in person early voting turnout may favor Greg Tarver in the Shreveport mayor's runoff over Tom Arceneaux. Data from the Louisiana Secretary of State shows far more Democrats than Republicans cast ballots in early voting that ended on Saturday. A total of 5,176 Democrats voted early -- almost doubling the GOP turnout of 2,838. There were 1,117 votes from other parties.
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant

A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card, the officer noted in arrest reports.
SHREVEPORT, La. -- You may know Ken Epperson as a longtime Caddo Parish Commissioner. He’s h…
Hwy 169 in Caddo Parish Is Closed After Crash

A major crash in west Shreveport has forced Caddo Parish Deputies to close down highway 169. The road is completely closed from South Lakeshore Dr. to I-20 following a crash that sends one man to the hospital. Sheriff Steve Prator says the wreck happened just before 9:30 Sunday night. Deputies...
1 person hurt when SUV, SporTran bus collide head-on

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One person was taken to a hospital after an SUV and a SporTran bus collided Monday afternoon in Shreveport. Authorities said that person’s injuries are not life-threatening. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the accident at Jewella Avenue at Lakeland Street occurred at 4:07 p.m....
Shreveport Mail Thief Identified by Police

On September 22nd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of an unknown black male who broken into multiple mailboxes at an apartment complex at 1017 Quail Creek Road. This same suspect then entered a mail room and prying open mailboxes. During the investigation detectives obtained...
Crash injures two and closes part of LA Highway 169

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Highway 169 is closed from South Lakeshore Drive to Interstate 20 following a major crash that sent one man to the hospital, said Sheriff Steve Prator. At approximately 9:19 p.m. deputies were dispatched to Highway 169 where the driver of a southbound Hyundai crossed the center...
Dense Fog Advisory issued

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for southeast Oklahoma and south Arkansas until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. This area includes McCurtain county in Oklahoma plus Sevier, Little River, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada and Ouachita counties in southern Arkansas. The visibility is near zero...
Houston's Dana Holgorsen discusses playing in Indy Bowl, Shreveport

The pre-Christmas Eve matchup between Houston (7-5) and Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6) in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl promises to be competitive as both programs want to end their seasons on a high note. Houston head coach Dana Holgerson described this year as disappointing after some tough losses including their regular season...
SPD: child wounded in shooting Sunday afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting that wounded a child in the Werner Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Police received an emergency call to the 5600 block of Hearne Ave. just before 3:50 p.m. Officials say a 12-year-old boy was shot in the...
Two injured in rolling gun battle in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A rolling gun battle in Shreveport, sends two people to the hospital. Officers at the scene tell KTBS 3 there could possibly be a third victim. It happened around 9:15 p.m., at the corner of West 70th Street and Jewella Avenue. More than a dozen units were...
Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast

Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended …. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Salvation Army Red Kettle Run. The Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary hosted the second annual Red Kettle Run. TxDOT urges drivers to drive safely...

