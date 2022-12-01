Read full article on original website
Delaware tourism sees light displays as economic driver
Holiday light displays up and down the state are a big draw for residents and tourists this time of year. Delaware’s Tourism Office is highlighting several of these holiday displays and markets to get people into the spirit of the season. Jessica Welch, director of the Delaware Tourism Office,...
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Delaware Day Adventure contest continues through Dec. 17
The Delaware Day Adventure contest celebrates the First State with fun, excursions and prizes. Participants are challenged to explore an exciting statewide lineup of historic sites in December. This year’s Delaware Day Adventure contest is inspired by the state’s crucial role in the nation’s founding, celebrated each year on Dec. 7. Visitors who explore the five museums managed by the State of Delaware by Saturday, Dec. 17, and submit photos of their visits will get a chance to win a prize. Admission is free to all sites.
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Help for homeless pets comes in time for the holidays in Delaware
Humane Animal Partners rallied communities in Delaware to stuff the van full of gifts and supplies for pets that won't be home for the holidays.
You have a $300 payment coming from the state of Delaware
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by igal Ness (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's some good news: you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware, as long as you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020. (source) Last spring, Delaware lawmakers agreed to send $300 to any residents who filed a tax return in the state in 2020 or 2021. While the state hoped to send all of these payments out to individuals by now, the Delaware Department of Finance said that many taxpayers have been left out. As many as 150,000 Delawareans may still be waiting on the $300 rebate, finance secretary Rick Geisenberger told Delaware Public Media.
DelDOT's 'Name That Plow' contest returns
As winter nears, Delaware is bringing back a contest to name some of its snowplows. The Department of Transportation's “Name That Plow” contest takes suggestions from Delaware’s youth. DOT’s C.R. McLeod said the contest is an opportunity to engage with the State’s elementary schools. “It’s...
Dewey Beach town clerk bids farewell
After nearly nine years as town clerk for Dewey Beach, Ashleigh Sander is set to take on the role of Millsboro assistant town manager Dec. 9. While Sander will miss resolving issues for visitors and residents of the beach town, she said she’s eager to advance her career with a new challenge in the family atmosphere of Millsboro that’s also closer to her own home.
Chicken Association supports Devco permits
Delmarva Chicken Association, a 1,600-member trade association for the chicken community, has issued a letter to Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control in support of a plan to build a self-contained anaerobic digester near Seaford. The Bioenergy Innovation Center, proposed by Bioenergy Devco, would convert hatchery waste, poultry...
Delaware’s new state auditor to take office Jan. 3
When Democrat Lydia York takes the oath of office on Jan. 3, she’ll be Delaware’s third auditor of accounts since October. She’ll take the reins from Dennis Greenhouse, who Gov. John Carney appointed after former Auditor Kathy McGuiness resigned following a misconduct scandal. For York, the gravity of the moment is still sinking in, she told Delaware LIVE News. “Each ... Read More
Elected official to make push for wine delivery in 2023
(The Center Square) – Ensuring wine can be delivered to Delaware residences will be the focus of a new bill next year. Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek Valley, said he intends to file a bill in January when the 152nd General Assembly convenes that would end the state’s ban on consumer choice. Delaware is just one of three states – Utah and Mississippi are the others – with laws to...
Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva
SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
Delaware Auditor of Accounts-Elect Lydia York announces Swearing in Ceremony, Transition Committee and Chief of Staff
Pike Creek, DE – Delaware Auditor of Accounts-Elect Lydia York announced that she will be sworn into office on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on the campus of Delaware State University at 12:30 pm, in the Bank of America Building Longwood Auditorium. York ran...
Suspect dead in Delaware after long police chase and hail of gunfire
The suspect who led police in Delaware on a lengthy chase on Friday, carjacking two vehicles along the way has been confirmed to be dead by Delaware State Police. The chase and investigation began Friday morning in Newport, New Castle County, which is about 6 miles south on I-95 from Wilmington. The pursuit resulted in the closure of a stretch of I-95 before it ultimately came to an end in Newark, and during the incident gunfire struck an occupied school bus.
Pickleball Might Be Your Favorite Activity in Your New Neighborhood
If you take a look at the communities spotlighted on our Web site you’ll find pickleball courts are an increasingly common feature in new neighborhoods being built all over Delaware and in many that are being revitalized as well. There are lots of reasons for this, but first and...
State homeless population increasing
A recent Housing Alliance Delaware report shows that the number of homeless people in the state has doubled since 2019, and the number of homeless families with children has tripled. Nearly 33% of all homeless people in the state are under the age of 18, the highest number ever recorded by the alliance.
New survey examines workforce needs of Delaware business owners
In an effort to bolster employment in the First State, the Delaware Workforce Development Board released the results from its recent survey of state employers. The survey was commissioned by the Board to help various programs and initiatives aiming to increase the number of Delawareans possessing the job skills that employers need.
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 16: Salisbury kindness at Mogan’s Oyster House and pair of beers at Evolution and Burnish
The sixteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a beautiful morning drive across the Bay Bridge to spend the day in Salisbury. Mayor Jake Day & Delegate Carl Anderton were great hosts at Mogan’s Oyster House and a pair of after dark beers at Evolution and Burnish. Plus, the Secretary of Kindness Grace Foxwell Murdock, one of our favorite guests.
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
Elkton man among 4 dead in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. — Four people are dead after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 in Delaware, authorities said Thursday. Delaware State Police said the collision was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-495 near New Castle. Investigators said a Ford pickup truck driven by...
