Devin Booker Shouts Out Kevin Durant After Historic Game

By Farbod Esnaashari
 4 days ago

It's clear Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are big fans of each other.

It's very clear that Devin Book and Kevin Durant are huge fans of each other. If you weren't sure during the Durant trade saga, you can be sure after last night.

First, Kevin Durant shouted out Booker after scoring 51 points through three quarters on 20-25 shooting.

Shortly thereafter, Booker shouted out Durant after defeating the Chicago Bulls.

"Hey, following KD," Booker said. "Following KD man."

Even after the game ended, Booker continued shouting out Kevin Durant during the postgame press conference.

“Do you want me to hit the Jevon Carter or KD?” Booker said. “… when I woke up.”

While Kevin Durant chose to stay with the Brooklyn Nets this season, the continued friendship between him and Booker is clearly going to fuel more rumors during the off-season. If the Brooklyn Nets underperform this season, fans shouldn't be surprised if the national media run with the big agenda of Durant on the Suns yet again - that storyline dominated the entire offseason last year.

For now, the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant are focused on becoming a championship-caliber team again. The team has been up and down throughout the season but is currently on a three-game winning streak and that's all that matters. The Brooklyn Nets have won six out of the last eight games, and it looks like they're on the right path.

Ben Simmons Reacts to Joel Embiid Missing Nets vs. 76ers Game

Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Shooting

Yuta Watanabe: The Nets non-guaranteed wing becoming one of the NBA's top shooters

Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
NBC Bay Area

Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win

Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Black Enterprise

Nia Long Seemingly Moves Into ‘New Places And Spaces’ After Cheating Scandal With Ime Udoka

The year may not have been an ideal one for actress Nia Long, but it seems as if it’s ending on a positive note. In a recent social media post, the Boyz N The Hood actress displayed what looked like new surroundings and captioned the photo: “Thankful for the gift of new places and spaces.” The post was deleted shortly after it appeared on her Instagram account, but was captured by The Shade Room.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
FOX Sports

Curry and the Warriors face the Pacers

Indiana Pacers (12-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-11, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Warriors -9.5; over/under is 241.5. BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Indiana Pacers. Curry ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per...
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Kerr caught tampering with opposing player?

A clip of Steve Kerr talking with an opposing player has gone viral, and some believe the Golden State Warriors coach was caught tampering during the exchange. Kerr’s Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 119-111 on Friday night. Alex Caruso only had 2 points in 28 minutes for the Bulls, but Kerr still seems to be a big fan of the guard.
Larry Brown Sports

Heat could trade for hated rival player?

The Miami Heat may be reaching across the aisle to their biggest NBA rivals. Greg Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports reported this weekend that Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is a player who is on the Heat’s trade radar. The 24-year-old Williams will be a restricted free agent after the season.
Inside The Nets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Brooklyn Nets.

