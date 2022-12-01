Read full article on original website
Related
cambridgespy.org
A Public Conversation about a Possible Cambridge Curfew
Newly elected Cambridge Mayor Steve Rideout opened the meeting on Monday evening by asking the question: “how do we do the best we can for the children’?. According to Rideout, the purpose of Monday’s meeting was to help the City Commissioners make a major decision about the children of Cambridge and their safety. Should the town use a curfew?
cambridgespy.org
Letter to Editor: “Reset Lakeside” Legislation Sent to County Council
You just can’t vote a yard sign into law. Accordingly, this morning The Talbot Integrity Project (“TIP”) sent to all members of the new, incoming County Council a formal request that the Council consider, and adopt, two specific Resolutions that will implement the “Reset Lakeside” initiative advocated by TIP in the recent campaign.
