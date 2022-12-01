2022 World Cup: Serbia vs Switzerland odds, picks and predictions

Serbia (0 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw) battles Switzerland (1-1-0) in each nation’s final Group G group stage match. Kickoff from Stadium 974 – Ras Abu Aboud is set for 2 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Serbia vs. Switzerland odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.

Serbia can advance if it wins and Brazil wins or ties against Cameroon So far in the group stage, Serbia drew Cameroon 3-3 and lost 2-0 to Brazil. They were dominated by Brazil, ending with just 5 shots and 0 on target.

While they did find more success against Cameroon, 2 of their goals came in 1st-half stoppage time, and they still had 3 fewer shots on target (8-5). Positively, they had 2 more shots (15-13) and 60% possession.

Switzerland has a 1-0 win over Cameroon and a 1-0 loss to Brazil. They were also held without a shot on target against Brazil. The Swiss will advance to the round of 16 if they beat Serbia and can also advance with a tie against Serbia if Brazil wins or ties its match against Cameroon.

M Granit Xhaka, who plays his club soccer with EPL-leading Arsenal, captains Switzerland, which is 15th in FIFA’s world rankings. Serbia sits 21st.

Serbia vs Switzerland odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 7:22 p.m. ET.

Moneyline: Serbia +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Switzerland +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Draw +235

Serbia +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Switzerland +175 (bet $100 to win $175) | Draw +235 Over/Under: 2.5 (O: +100 | U: -120)

Prediction

Switzerland 1, Serbia 1

LEAN DRAW (+235).

Switzerland doesn’t play at a quick pace, and if might just need a draw to advance which could mean they take their time in the attack. They have given up just 1 goal in the tournament so far, and that was in the 83rd minute against Brazil.

Even against Cameroon, the Swiss had just 3 shots on target despite having 51% possession. M Xherdan Shaqiri, who used to play for Liverpool, will bring a slower pace as well now 31 years old.

Switzerland played a close game with Cameroon, as did Serbia. Serbia was up 3-1 on Cameroon yet drew 3-3. Nonetheless, it also dominated possession. Both teams are possession-heavy sides and have quality talent in the middle.

This game should be as close as they come given how each team has faired against other Group G sides, and I would back the DRAW (+235) for the value.

BET UNDER 2.5 (-120).

Serbia scored 3 on Cameroon yet had just 5 shots on target. If that is repeated, it is doubtful it results in a trio of goals.

For Switzerland, they sat back well and defended against Brazil and also limited Cameroon. The Swiss style of play isn’t a pressing one. It is more methodical and possession-oriented.

Switzerland went Under this total in 3 of their 5 games coming into the World Cup. Including group stage play, they have gone Under this total in 5 of their last 7.

Given Switzerland should dominate possession, I would back this to be played at their style which should result in fewer goals. Play the UNDER 2.5 (-120).

