2022 World Cup: Ghana vs. Uruguay odds, picks and predictions

Ghana (1 win, 1 loss, 0 draws) and Uruguay (0-1-1) play their final Group H group stage match Friday at Al Janoub Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Ghana vs. Uruguay odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.

Ghana picked up 3 points as a +205 underdog in a 3-2 win vs. South Korea Monday. M Mohammed Kudus scored twice for Ghana as Over 2.5 (+140) bettors had a relatively stress-free experience watching their tickets cash.

Ghana is an underdog to qualify from Group H with ‘Yes’ being priced at +125 and ‘No’ at -180 in the 2-way market.

Uruguay sits 4th in Group H with just 1 point after a 2-0 loss vs. Portugal Monday. Despite its position in the standings, La Celeste to qualify is -115 for ‘Yes’ and -115 for ‘No.’

The match has re-ignited talk about one of most controversial incidents in World Cup history. Uruguay F Luis Suárez told reporters he still refuses to apologize for a handball that played a role in eliminating Ghana from qualifying for the 2010 World Cup semifinals.

Ghana vs. Uruguay odds

Moneyline: Ghana +380 (bet $100 to win $380) | Uruguay -133 (bet $133 to win $100) | Draw +285

Ghana +380 (bet $100 to win $380) | Uruguay -133 (bet $133 to win $100) | Draw +285 Over/Under: 2.5 (O: +100 | U: -120)

Prediction

Uruguay 1, Ghana 0

BET URUGUAY (-133).

Uruguay must win to qualify from Group H and it has the much more talented squad. Despite Ghana still being upset with Suárez over the handball incident, I don’t believe the extra motivation will outweigh the difference in skill.

BET UNDER 2.5 (-120).

The Under is 2-0 in Uruguay’s games at the 2022 World Cup and this trend should continue Friday. Uruguay was playing conservatively vs. Portugal until the Sky Blues conceded the 1st goal and I expect them to revert back to this style after taking an early lead.

