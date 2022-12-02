Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James Sends A Warning To The Rest Of The NBA After Impressive Bucks Win
LeBron James has been critical of the team's losses in the past, but their improved performances saw him showcase more optimism with the roster.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian
Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around. The Suns...
Rachel Nichols Claps Back At Fan Who Slammed Her For Explaining The Story Of Draymond Green's $25,000 Fine
Not one to take a punch without throwing one of her own, Rachel Nichols had a fitting reply to a curt fan.
"I played in a Michael Jordan era" - Jalen Rose on if the "Fab Five" would've won a championship in the NBA
Unlike other confident NBA stars, Jalen Rose stayed in touch with reality.
NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Could Be Close To Returning To The Clippers This Season
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reportedly nearing return for L.A. Clippers.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: I Never Cheated on You With Chris Paul, You Psycho
It can be hard to keep track of all the crazy things that have been coming out of Kanye West’s mouth lately. West’s praise of actual, literal Nazis and his claims that Adolf Hitler was one of the most important inventors of the 20th century have rightly received the most attention.
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas Once Admitted What Amazed Him The Most About Michael Jordan: "The Thing I Wasn't Able To Do, The Thing Magic Wasn't Able To Do"
A lot of the beefs in the NBA tend to go away once the players in question retire. When they are out of that competitive setting, they realize it is really not worth it to hold a grudge over something that happened on the court but that isn't the case for everybody.
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says Anthony Davis Could Be In The MVP Conversation By The End Of The Season
Magic Johnson says Anthony Davis will be in MVP conversation by the end of the season.
Yardbarker
NBA Legend Kevin McHale Drops Truth Bomb On Danny Ainge And The Utah Jazz Amid Unexpected Start
After trading Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell for a haul of young players and picks, the Utah Jazz gave off the impression that they would be a rebuilding team for years to come. Yet, somehow, the Jazz are still relevant a quarter of the way through the season. Thanks to...
Zion Williamson Boldly Says Trying To Stop Him From Going Left Is Like Trying To Stop Stephen Curry From Shooting Threes: "It's Not As Easy As It Looks..."
Zion Williamson shares Steph Curry take on why teams can't stop him from getting to his spots.
"More Points Than Michael Jordan, More Assists Than Magic Johnson", NBA Fans Think LeBron James Is The Real GOAT
LeBron James recently crossed Magic Johnson in his all-time assists tally. He already has more points than Michael Jordan. NBA fans think that makes him the GOAT.
thesource.com
Floyd Mayweather Offers 2 Billion ‘Outright’ To Purchase NBA Team
Floyd “Money” Mayweather is interested in purchasing an NBA basketball team. The boxing legend has been offering undisclosed NBA franchises up to $2 billion dollars for “outright” purchases. Mayweather, 45, revealed his plans along with a business partner Brent Johnson at a speaking engagement on Saturday....
NBA Analyst Says The Lakers Must Trade Anthony Davis Or Give Him The Right Reinforcements
CBS' Brad Botkin felt Davis was playing his best basketball and that applies massive pressure on the Lakers front office.
Yardbarker
Former Bulls Player Reveals How Michael Jordan Had 10 Security Guards Around Him When 2,500 People Wanted To See The GOAT: "Came Out Of Nowhere Like They Were Secret Service."
When Michael Jordan was with the Chicago Bulls and they finally started winning in the 1990s, the hype around him grew out of control. MJ was one of the biggest celebrities on the planet, let alone the NBA, and everyone wanted to be just like him. MJ was on his way to becoming the GOAT, and a lot of people recognized that and wanted a piece of his time.
Luka Doncic Was Pissed After Having To Wear An Eagles Jersey With "JB Son" On The Back After Losing A Bet With Jalen Brunson
Luka Doncic was not happy as he had to wear a Philadelphia Eagles jersey with "JB Son" on the back after losing a bet to Jalen Brunson.
NBA Fans Disagree With Nick Wright After His Latest Statement About LeBron James: "Only Two Players Have More Finals Losses Than King James"
Nick Wright promoted LeBron James' GOAT case after he surpassed Magic Johnson in all-time assists, but NBA fans were around to contest the claim.
Yardbarker
Blake Griffin Speaks On His Exit From Nets
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin was a fan favorite in Brooklyn during his year-and-a-half stint with the Nets. He appreciated his time in Brooklyn but knew shortly after the 2021 NBA Playoff, his time in the borough was likely over. The 33-year-old averaged 17.1 minutes per game with the Nets...
Natalia Bryant reveals the jewelry she wears in honor of her dad Kobe Bryant
Natalia Bryant recently shared her beauty secrets, along with a touching story behind the necklaces she wears dedicated to her late dad Kobe Bryant. The 19-year-old shared her guide to sensitive skin care with Vogue and showed the special “Slim” necklace revealing it was the nickname her...
LeBron James Who Recently Broke Magic Johnson's All-Time Assists List Record Was Once Followed By Dwayne Johnson's High-School Self
LeBron James once trolled Dwayne Johnson by telling him he found The Rock's high-school self.
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma's Viral Tweet After The Wizards Lost To The Lakers
On Sunday night, the Washington Wizards hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in Washington, D.C. The Lakers won the game 130-119, and Anthony Davis led the way with 55 points, 17 rebounds, one assist and three blocks. Kyle Kuzma, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Lakers,...
Comments / 1