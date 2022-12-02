Read full article on original website
Syracuse residents search for driver who destroyed mailboxes overnight
SYRACUSE, Utah — Several families are looking for answers after someone drove through their yards Monday morning on Marilyn Drive, destroying property and mailboxes. “I had packages in my mailbox that I’m pretty sure are destroyed,” said Holly Wilson. “I had mail scattered everywhere; it was just like, what the heck happened here?”
Teen missing, last seen in South Salt Lake on Oct. 25
SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Oct. 25, 2022. According to a tweet from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Sol Olmedo may still be in the South Salt Lake, Utah, area.
Two dead after crashing into parked truck
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two people died after they crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road on Saturday. Lt. Steve Beardshall with the West Valley City Police Department said the crash happened near 3200 West and Parkway Blvd. where a box truck was legally parked on the north side of Parkway Blvd.
Man arrested after lengthy search, one still wanted
SALT LAKE CITY — A 22-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after fleeing from a traffic stop. It started at 3:14 a.m. when Salt Lake City police said an officer attempted a traffic stop with a white SUV near 800 West, North Temple. The driver refused to pull over,...
Hunter High shooter gets juvenile detention for killing 2 students; case now closed
The Jan. 13 shooting took place near the end of the lunch period on 4100 S. Mountain View Corridor, killing 15-year-old Paul Tahi and 14-year-old Tivani Lopati, and severely injuring 15-year-old Ephraim Asiata. It created chaos around Hunter High School, and shook the school and Pacific Islander communities. Court proceedings...
School officials and police investigate threat made toward Kearns High
KEARNS, Utah — Granite School District officials reassured parents that a photo post suggesting a threat toward Kearns High School was “unsubstantiated.”. “The unsubstantiated threat involves a generic photo that does NOT appear to be related to any Granite School District school or Kearns High in any way,” read a Facebook message posted by the district to the Kearns Township Facebook group on Sunday. “Regardless, we take every potential threat very seriously and continue to investigate this matter.”
Stray dog runs loose at entrance of Parleys Canyon freeway
SALT LAKE CITY — A stray puppy gave first responders a slow-speed chase on the highway entrance of Parleys Canyon Sunday. According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the 6-month-old male Merle cattle dog was spotted on the 3300 S/Intersate-80/Interstate-215 interchange. On the Utah Department of Transportation cameras, first...
Dancing for a cause with Casey Scott
OREM, Utah — A Utah County social media influencer who battled cancer is now organizing shows to help raise money for others who are also going through health trials. Casey Scott was live for KSL-TV’s morning broadcast, where he met with Tia Strokes and her crew at the Vault Dance Studio, where they prepared for their two shows this week.
The gift you shouldn’t give car burglars this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s the most wonderful time of year. But it’s also when certain crimes of opportunity tend to spike in Salt Lake County. Of all the people on your list to buy presents for, a thief probably isn’t one of them. So don’t give burglars a gift by forgetting to lock your car and hide your belongings, Unified police told the KSL Investigators.
Lehi building placed on ‘lock down’ after reports of man with a gun
LEHI, Utah — A misunderstanding caused a building to be placed in “lock down” after reports of a man with a gun Tuesday. According to the Lehi Police statement, they were dispatched to a building at 3300 N Triumph Blvd after a report of a man with an unconcealed gun.
These toys have been recalled for lead paint levels
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Health Department is warning consumers about three products that have been recalled due to health concerns over the lead content. The Tangame Busy House has multiple outer workings that contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban. The...
Volunteers desperately needed to take kids in need Christmas shopping
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A major Christmas giving event to help students in need in South Jordan is in “need” itself. Christmas For Kids — which is put on by the Jordan Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization for the Jordan School District — is short about 200 volunteer chaperones, and the event is just five days away.
Art created by incarcerated youth in Utah featured in new library exhibit
SALT LAKE CITY — A new art exhibit at the Salt Lake City Public Library is getting attention. It features the work of people who are incarcerated in Utah. The exhibit is called “Dissolving Contradictions.” It was created by youth who are a part of Utah’s juvenile justice system, who took part in a college credit art seminar on surrealism.
Family, friends remember Utah Tech freshman as ‘the life of the party’
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Family and friends of a Utah Tech University student who fell from a fifth story balcony over the weekend remember the 18-year-old as “the life of the party.”. Peyton Hall’s family lives in South Jordan, near Bingham High School. The streets are lined with...
