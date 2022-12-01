Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock, 24 Hours Before Runoff
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign for the Georgia Senate seat has been met with a string of controversies and scandals.
GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw Fined by FEC for Failing to Return Illegal Cash
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), a leading Republican fundraiser who has worked to build a national political profile, has been hit with a hefty fine for violating federal campaign finance rules. On Friday, officials at the Federal Election Commission disclosed they had fined Crenshaw’s campaign committee $42,000, after the campaign failed...
Jim Jordan tells Brennan, Clapper he wants more on Hunter Biden laptop dismissal
Rep. Jim Jordan sent letters Thursday to former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper renewing the GOP’s demand that they provide information about a statement they signed in October 2020 declaring The Post’s expose on Hunter Biden to be Russian disinformation. The Ohio Republican sent the missives seeking voluntary cooperation from Brennan and Clapper, noting the statement they and 49 other intelligence officials signed “served as a basis for partisan operatives to attempt to delegitimize allegations, as reported in The Post” that the disgraced first son used his father’s position for personal gain. “The statement was part...
Biden signs emergency law forcing US rail unions to accept wages deal
US President Joe Biden signed into law Friday a rare intervention by Congress forcing freight rail unions to accept a salary deal, avoiding a possibly devastating strike -- but putting the pro-union Democrat in an awkward political position. - No choice - Judging by the overwhelmingly bipartisan support in Congress for forcing through the deal, the political hit for overriding the union holdouts will be contained for Biden.
Biden Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Pause Second Ruling Against Student Debt Plan
(Reuters) - A day after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments over the legality of President Joe Biden plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, his administration on Friday asked the justices to put on hold a judge's ruling in a separate case that found the program unlawful.
For Republicans reviewing 2022, time to ask the impolite questions
Campaign “autopsies” conducted by political parties tend to be polite, or useful, but not both. The reason is simple: those conducting the reviews tend to be politicians and consultants with a direct interest in not offending decision-makers whose endorsements or contracts will be coveted in the future. The...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Vows to Battle Against Anti-Trump Colleagues
Greene addressed Republicans who do not support the MAGA agenda, saying she will be "lighting them on fire."
Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Boston, MA
MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Hi. Hello. Okay, a couple of things at the top. Okay, good afternoon. We are on our way to Boston, as all of you guys know, where President Biden will participate in a phonebank and a fundraiser for the DSCC and Senator Warnock. The Prince and Princess of...
The far-right’s pro-Russia posture endangers the nation and the world
Throughout the 20th century, American leadership was paramount in pushing back against authoritarian and revisionist dictators who sought to undermine global peace and quash human rights. Both Democrats and Republicans alike recognized that the United States could ill afford to take a passive role on the world stage, as problems...
Beto Sideswipes Senators Manchin and Sinema While Fundraising for Georgia Senator Warnock
Beto O'Rourke on the campaign trail. O'Rourke is employing his fundraising talents to support Senator Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoffsPhoto byMatt Johnson via wikimedia commons.
'Respect for Marriage' Act Advances the Left's Anti-Religious Crusade | Opinion
Every day it grows increasingly apparent that the Left is bent on destroying anything that fails to align perfectly with its ideology.
Kevin McCarthy’s GOP extremism problem is a very bad omen
On Tuesday, the last act of the 2022 midterms will play out as Georgia voters decide between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. No matter the result, it will bring to an end an election cycle that saw close to $17 billion in campaign expenditures and apocalyptic warnings of democracy on death’s door. Yet with the smoke all but cleared, the end result is a country as hopelessly divided as it was before Election Day.
Supreme Court Filings Reveal Case For, Against Debt Forgiveness
As President Biden's federal student loan debt forgiveness plan heads to the high court, amicus brief filings weigh in on whether or not its lawful under the HEROES Act. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that will decide the fate of Biden's debt forgiveness plan in February.
Op-Ed: Democrats suppress voter turnout in local elections
"I think most newspapermen by definition have to be liberal; if they're not liberal, by my definition of it, then they can hardly be good newspapermen." – Walter Cronkite The Georgia Election Integrity Act of 2021 triggered national apoplexy, with Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, admonishing them as Jim Crow 2. The fallout from Biden's rant led to Major League Baseball relocating its all-star game to Colorado. But sorting fact from fiction indicates this was Democratic politics at its worst since Colorado's voting laws...
Civil rights groups call on House to pass resolution against racist ‘Insular Cases’
A coalition of civil rights groups led by the ACLU on Thursday called on the outgoing Democratic House majority to pass a resolution recognizing equal constitutional rights for residents of all U.S. territories. The resolution, introduced in 2021, would repudiate the so-called “Insular Cases,” a series of Supreme Court decisions...
