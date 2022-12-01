ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
TheDailyBeast

GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw Fined by FEC for Failing to Return Illegal Cash

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), a leading Republican fundraiser who has worked to build a national political profile, has been hit with a hefty fine for violating federal campaign finance rules. On Friday, officials at the Federal Election Commission disclosed they had fined Crenshaw’s campaign committee $42,000, after the campaign failed...
New York Post

Jim Jordan tells Brennan, Clapper he wants more on Hunter Biden laptop dismissal

Rep. Jim ​Jordan ​sent letters Thursday to former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper renewing the GOP’s demand that ​they provide information about a statement they ​signed ​in October 2020 declaring The Post’s​ expose on​ Hunter Biden​ ​to be Russian disinformation.​ The Ohio Republican sent the missives seeking voluntary cooperation from Brennan and Clapper, noting the statement they and 49 other intelligence officials signed “served as a basis for partisan operatives to attempt to delegitimize allegations, as reported in The Post” that the disgraced first son used his father’s position for personal gain.  “The statement was part...
AFP

Biden signs emergency law forcing US rail unions to accept wages deal

US President Joe Biden signed into law Friday a rare intervention by Congress forcing freight rail unions to accept a salary deal, avoiding a possibly devastating strike -- but putting the pro-union Democrat in an awkward political position. - No choice - Judging by the overwhelmingly bipartisan support in Congress for forcing through the deal, the political hit for overriding the union holdouts will be contained for Biden.
US News and World Report

Biden Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Pause Second Ruling Against Student Debt Plan

(Reuters) - A day after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments over the legality of President Joe Biden plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt, his administration on Friday asked the justices to put on hold a judge's ruling in a separate case that found the program unlawful.
The Hill

For Republicans reviewing 2022, time to ask the impolite questions

Campaign “autopsies” conducted by political parties tend to be polite, or useful, but not both. The reason is simple: those conducting the reviews tend to be politicians and consultants with a direct interest in not offending decision-makers whose endorsements or contracts will be coveted in the future. The...
qhubonews.com

Press Gaggle by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre En Route Boston, MA

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Hi. Hello. Okay, a couple of things at the top. Okay, good afternoon. We are on our way to Boston, as all of you guys know, where President Biden will participate in a phonebank and a fundraiser for the DSCC and Senator Warnock. The Prince and Princess of...
The Hill

The far-right’s pro-Russia posture endangers the nation and the world

Throughout the 20th century, American leadership was paramount in pushing back against authoritarian and revisionist dictators who sought to undermine global peace and quash human rights. Both Democrats and Republicans alike recognized that the United States could ill afford to take a passive role on the world stage, as problems...
MSNBC

Kevin McCarthy’s GOP extremism problem is a very bad omen

On Tuesday, the last act of the 2022 midterms will play out as Georgia voters decide between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. No matter the result, it will bring to an end an election cycle that saw close to $17 billion in campaign expenditures and apocalyptic warnings of democracy on death’s door. Yet with the smoke all but cleared, the end result is a country as hopelessly divided as it was before Election Day.
bestcolleges.com

Supreme Court Filings Reveal Case For, Against Debt Forgiveness

As President Biden's federal student loan debt forgiveness plan heads to the high court, amicus brief filings weigh in on whether or not its lawful under the HEROES Act. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case that will decide the fate of Biden's debt forgiveness plan in February.
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Democrats suppress voter turnout in local elections

"I think most newspapermen by definition have to be liberal; if they're not liberal, by my definition of it, then they can hardly be good newspapermen." – Walter Cronkite The Georgia Election Integrity Act of 2021 triggered national apoplexy, with Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, admonishing them as Jim Crow 2. The fallout from Biden's rant led to Major League Baseball relocating its all-star game to Colorado. But sorting fact from fiction indicates this was Democratic politics at its worst since Colorado's voting laws...

