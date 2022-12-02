Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Holcomb to resume public schedule Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb will resume his public schedule on Tuesday after being hospitalized for pneumonia, his office announced Monday. Holcomb was admitted to a hospital Thursday and released Saturday. He has two events scheduled for Tuesday. Holcomb will participate in a fireside chat with Engage Indiana...
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Flu activity level reaches very high in Indiana
The number of flu-related deaths continues to rise, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana
I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman
HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
wbaa.org
Indiana passed a new law allowing for some eviction filings to be sealed. Some experts say that law is helping residents
Earlier this year, the Indiana General Assembly passed a new law allowing for the sealing of some eviction filings. Now, some experts say the new system is being put to use. During the 2022 legislative session, tenant advocates argued that expungement is a necessary step because eviction filings – even when they don’t lead to an eviction – make it much harder for tenants to find housing again.
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?
We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
Pump prices continue falling
INDIANAPOLIS — The average price for a gallon of gas in Indianapolis fell 23 cents over the past week, averaging $3.43 on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com. That reflects a drop of 80 cents in the last month. Drivers could find gas for as low as $3.06 on Sunday, and...
WISH-TV
Over 4,000 in central Indiana without power due to high winds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High winds are causing power outages across central Indiana. AES Indiana is reporting more than 4,000 customers without power. AES Indiana is warning people to stay away from fallen, broken or damaged power lines. Duke Energy is reporting more than 700 customers are in the dark.
Operation Holiday Program 2022 offers financial help for veterans
Applicants could receive $300 per dependent child in the household and $200 per household for a holiday meal.
cbs4indy.com
Rain headed back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – It will be a cooler and grayer week overall. Rain showers are headed back to central Indiana. As we begin the work week, we find ourselves sitting right in the middle of what will be an active weather pattern across the US. Several storm system are expected to develop and provide a chance for a least a little bit of rain most days this week.
WISH-TV
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
(CNN) — The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county’s election results by the legal deadline. In the referral letter, State Elections Director Kori Lorick...
Hundreds enjoy free meal, meeting with Santa at Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of families made the trip to the Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch on Saturday for their annual “Breakfast with Santa” event. Children got to have a free meal, make a holiday ornament and got to meet Santa Claus before they left. Executive director for the ranch Scott Minier said he was blown […]
WISH-TV
All Indiana Bets: December 3, 2022 (CFB Week 14)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s championship Saturday with All Indiana Bets!. This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down all the action around college football, including the Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan. Plus, it wouldn’t be a college football show without bringing in...
Gas prices could soon fall below 2021 levels
Many areas in the country are seeing gas prices at or below what they saw this time last year. However, a decision by some powerful figures may impact the falling gas prices.
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility reported to ISP that inmate Matthew […]
