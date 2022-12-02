ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Welsh primary school pupil dies after contracting invasive Strep A

By Christy Cooney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PuVJC_0jUWQ3ka00
The bacteria, Group A Streptococcus. Photograph: BSIP/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

A primary school pupil has died after contracting invasive Strep A, Public Health Wales has confirmed.

The authority said the child attended Victoria primary school in Penarth, four miles south of Cardiff, in the Vale of Glamorgan.

It comes just a week after the death of a six-year-old after an outbreak of the same infection at a school in Surrey.

Group A Streptococcus is a type of bacteria sometimes found in the throat or on the skin. It typically causes mild symptoms, such as sore throats or skin infections, but can in rare instances cause a life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.

More severe cases occur when the bacteria gets into parts of the body where it is not usually found – such as the blood, muscle or lungs – via an open cut or when a person’s immune system is compromised.

It can also arise after close contact with an infected person.

Symptoms of more serious cases include a temperature above 38C, a sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea, severe muscle aches, or redness at the site of a wound.

Dr Ardiana Gjini, a communicable disease consultant with Public Health Wales, said it was working with Victoria primary school to raise awareness of the condition.

In a joint statement, the school and Vale of Glamorgan council said: “Earlier this week it was confirmed that a pupil from Victoria primary school had tragically passed away after contracting Strep A.

“Both the school and council would like to pass on their heartfelt condolences to the family at this incredibly difficult time.

“Support is being provided to staff and pupils by the council’s team of educational psychologists.”

It added that it was “unlikely that other pupils will be affected by the illness and severe symptoms are extremely rare”.

“Sensible precautions such as regular hand-washing and not attending school when ill can reduce the risk of infection,” it said.

The child who died last week was a pupil at the Ashford Church of England primary school.

Another pupil, believed to be in the same year group, also contracted the infection and was recovering in hospital, while other pupils and school staff were prescribed antibiotics.

Comments / 18

curious me
3d ago

All schools ALL Over the world should be cleaning these class rooms every day after school.

Reply
6
Related
The Guardian

Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive

A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
msn.com

Six-year-old dies after bacteria outbreak in primary school

A primary school pupil has died and a second is being treated in hospital after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey. The two pupils were believed to be in the same year group at Ashford Church of England Primary School. The pair caught the rare invasive group...
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
The Independent

What is scarlet fever and is it contagious? Symptoms to watch out for after schools outbreak

Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to rise in each of the following years, government figures showed in 2020.In recent weeks, the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has been monitoring infection rates in northwest England. This follows a number of outbreaks in schools in Lancashire and Greater Manchester, and health officials have advised parents to look out for symptoms in their children.Is scarlet...
The Independent

More young children die from Strep A infection

More young children have died after contracting Strep A infection.Health officials confirmed a youngster from St John’s School in Ealing, west London, had died from the bacterial infection, while the parents of a four-year-old boy from Buckinghamshire said he had died from Strep A.It comes after a pupil from Victoria primary school in Penarth, four miles south of Cardiff, also died.Last week, a six-year-old died after an outbreak of the same infection at a school in Surrey.Health officials are understood to have seen a slight rise in cases of Strep A, which can cause scarlet fever, though deaths and serious...
The Independent

Warning after scientists find faeces and dangerous bacteria at self-service check-outs

Health chiefs are warning festive shoppers to wash their hands regularly after a study found both faeces and vomit-inducing bugs - on self-service check-out screens.The investigation, where scientists analysed swabs from several everyday objects, revealed there were thousands of bacteria on the ubiquitous payment machines.E.coli, which causes vomiting, was present on nearly all the surfaces, while poo and microbes that lead to urinary tract infections (UTIs) were found on self-service screens.A bug commonly found in the vagina, mouth, throat and gut called Candida albicans, which can cause yeast infections, was also discovered on an escalator handrail.And shoppers may also be...
The Independent

Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on

A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
beingpatient.com

3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early

It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
The Guardian

‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology

Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
BBC

Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules

A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
The Guardian

The Guardian

524K+
Followers
119K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy