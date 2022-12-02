Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
Texas' top election official resigns after midterms
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ top elections official has resigned. Secretary of State John Scott said Monday he would step down after an intense year of trying to reassure election skeptics, navigating the rocky launch of new voting laws and overseeing a limited audit of the 2020 election. The Republican came under immediate scrutiny from the moment he took the job in October 2021. He was briefly part of former President Donald Trump’s legal team that challenged the results of the 2020 election. But he said upon taking the job in Texas that he did not dispute that President Joe Biden was the winner. His successor will be chosen by Abbott, who was reelected to a third term in November.
wcn247.com
Oklahoma man charged in killings of 4 men found in river
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma prosecutors have filed first-degree murder charges against a 67-year-old man accused of killing and dismembering four men whose bodies were found in a river. Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski said four counts of murder were filed Friday against Joseph Kennedy. Iski says video and cellphone evidence places Kennedy at his scrap yard where authorities believe the four men were killed and at a bridge near where the bodies were found. Court documents released last week indicate Kennedy admitted to a woman that he killed and dismembered the men because they were stealing from him. Kennedy is being held without bond in the Okmulgee County Detention Center. His court-appointed attorneys have declined to comment on the case.
wcn247.com
Prosecutors in Whitmer kidnap plot say life sentence fits
Federal prosecutors say a life prison sentence would be justified for the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The government filed a sentencing memo Monday in Grand Rapids, a week before Adam Fox faces a judge. Prosecutors say his goal to turn the country upside down in 2020 with a kidnapping was a forerunner of rampant anti-government extremism. Judge Robert Jonker will have much flexibility in punishing Fox. But the government notes that his sentencing score is “off the chart,” greatly enhanced by his conviction for conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction in the scheme. The FBI broke up the plan with arrests in October 2020.
wcn247.com
Bennett, Duggan, Stroud, Williams are Heisman finalists
Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Caleb Williams of Southern California are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy. The award given to the outstanding player in college football is determined by a vote of more than 900 sports journalists and past winners. It will be presented Saturday night at the Lincoln Center in New York. Williams and Stroud also are finalists for the Maxwell Award as the top performer in the college game. Williams, Stroud and Duggan also are up for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.
