wcn247.com
Texas' top election official resigns after midterms
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ top elections official has resigned. Secretary of State John Scott said Monday he would step down after an intense year of trying to reassure election skeptics, navigating the rocky launch of new voting laws and overseeing a limited audit of the 2020 election. The Republican came under immediate scrutiny from the moment he took the job in October 2021. He was briefly part of former President Donald Trump’s legal team that challenged the results of the 2020 election. But he said upon taking the job in Texas that he did not dispute that President Joe Biden was the winner. His successor will be chosen by Abbott, who was reelected to a third term in November.
wcn247.com
South Dakota's Noem tries to convince lawmakers on tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is trying to win over the Republican-controlled Legislature with details of her plan to enact a historic repeal of the state’s tax on groceries. But to deliver on the campaign promise, the Republican governor must convince lawmakers the state can also afford to tackle inflation and a long list of items pressing on the state’s budget. This fall, Noem made the grocery tax repeal a centerpiece of her reelection campaign. She says it would help alleviate the squeeze of inflation on household budgets. Inflation, however, also has lawmakers focused on other budget items, including helping state employees, teachers and government-funded health care workers cope with inflation.
wcn247.com
Prosecutors in Whitmer kidnap plot say life sentence fits
Federal prosecutors say a life prison sentence would be justified for the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The government filed a sentencing memo Monday in Grand Rapids, a week before Adam Fox faces a judge. Prosecutors say his goal to turn the country upside down in 2020 with a kidnapping was a forerunner of rampant anti-government extremism. Judge Robert Jonker will have much flexibility in punishing Fox. But the government notes that his sentencing score is “off the chart,” greatly enhanced by his conviction for conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction in the scheme. The FBI broke up the plan with arrests in October 2020.
wcn247.com
Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Utah park
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a Ugandan activist killed by a swinging metal gate at Arches National Park in Utah are seelomg $140 million in damages in a wrongful death lawsuit against the U.S. government. A federal judge on Monday heard opening arguments in the death of 25-year-old Esther Nakajjigo. Attorneys described the accident that led to her death in 2020. She and her husband Ludovic Michaud were driving out of Arches National Park when wind blew an unsecured metal-pipe gate into the couple's car, killing her instantly. Nakajjigo was a prominent activist for women's issues in Uganda known for hosting a television program about women's issues.
wcn247.com
December serving up baked Alaska and warming most of Arctic
Much of the Arctic is in a burst of freak December warming. Temperatures in Alaska’s northernmost community hit 40 degrees Monday morning. That’s not only a record by six degrees but it’s the warmest that region has seen on record from late October to late April. Greenland a couple days ago hit 54 degrees, which is shirtsleeve weather. Scientists say some of it is random weather from storms and some of it is from low sea ice. The low sea ice is due to climate change. Open water acts as a heating pad in the Arctic in the winter.
