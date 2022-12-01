ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

delawarepublic.org

DSU receives largest grant in its history to develop Center for Health Equity Research

Delaware State University has received the largest research grant in school history from the National Institutes of Health to create a Health Equity Research Center. The $18.36 million grant — provided through the NIH Research Centers in Minority Institutions Program — will enable the research center to draw from a cross-section of the departments when assessing and developing interventions for health disparities across Delaware, including the disproportionately high infant mortality rate among Black Delawareans and chronic illnesses related to air and water quality in low-income communities statewide.
CBS Philly

Mother pleads for mental health help for son arrested in firebombing near Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia mother is speaking out after her son was arrested for arson. She's also pleading to get him help.Kyle Halls, 35, was arrested Thursday for firebombing the home of several Temple students last month."I just recall waking up at 3 a.m. hearing a loud boom and then looking out the window to see the house on fire," Krystal Wyatt said.Neighbors recalled being jolted awake early on Nov. 15. That's when federal authorities say Kyle Halls firebombed a house on Cleveland Street in North Philadelphia just blocks from the campus of Temple University.The incident was caught...
CBS Philly

LGBTQ+ leaders asking for help identifying murderer of Black trans woman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia officials are speaking out after another member of the city's transgender community has been murdered. This comes just roughly one week after Trans Day of Remembrance, a day to remember those lost to anti-trans violence."Her life mattered, and she should still be here today," Celena Morrison, executive director of the Philadelphia Office of LGBT Affairs, said.The 27-year-old victim Shahere Jackson-McDonald, known by the name Diamond, was killed just after midnight on Thanksgiving. She was found in an apartment on Manheim Street in Germantown. "Violence against trans people, especially our trans siblings of color, continues to be an...
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington City Council appoints members to Reparations Task Force

Wilmington City Council voted unanimously to approve appointments to a reparations task force for black Wilmingtonians. Council members say the task force is “better late than never.”. And it’s not about dishing out money. “Somebody said, ‘Well, they gave the Japanese people some money,’ they were in prison...
delawarepublic.org

Dover Police Department looking to hire five recruits

The Dover Police Department hopes to attract new recruits for its next police academy this spring. Dover PD currently has 109 full-time sworn officers and is looking to add five new officers - due to growth - to round out the force. “We do a lot of different things that...
Delaware LIVE News

Melissa Minor-Brown: ‘I stand on the shoulders of giants’

When state Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown won election to the General Assembly in 2018, she knew right away that she wanted to be in leadership.  The Democrat from New Castle got her wish this November when the House Democratic Caucus elected her majority whip, making her the first person of color in Delaware history elected to a leadership position in the ... Read More
cityofbasketballlove.com

Prepping for Preps '22-23: Chester (Boys)

Joseph Santoliquito (@JSantoliquito) (Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
drugstorenews.com

CVS Health opens MinuteClinic locations in Delaware

Northern DE residents now have access to high-quality, affordable and convenient care at MinuteClinic. CVS Health has opened its first MinuteClinic locations in northern Delaware. MinuteClinic, the medical clinics inside select CVS Pharmacy stores, provides high-quality, affordable and convenient care for a wide variety of acute and chronic conditions for patients ages 18 months and older.
WBOC

Del. Division of Public Health Launches Fentanyl Awareness Campaign

DELAWARE- Fentanyl continues to plague communities across the country, including here on Delmarva. A fourteen percent increase in overdose deaths in Delaware from 2020 to 2021 prompted the Division of Public Health (DPH) to launch a new awareness campaign targeted at young people. According to the Division of Forensic Science,...
fox29.com

Philadelphia bike officer hit by car while riding bike in Queen Village

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police bike officer was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car Saturday morning. Police say the33-year-old officer was hit by a Ford Explorer while riding his bicycle at the intersection of 5th and Lombard streets around 2:15 a.m. He was transported to...

