PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia officials are speaking out after another member of the city's transgender community has been murdered. This comes just roughly one week after Trans Day of Remembrance, a day to remember those lost to anti-trans violence."Her life mattered, and she should still be here today," Celena Morrison, executive director of the Philadelphia Office of LGBT Affairs, said.The 27-year-old victim Shahere Jackson-McDonald, known by the name Diamond, was killed just after midnight on Thanksgiving. She was found in an apartment on Manheim Street in Germantown. "Violence against trans people, especially our trans siblings of color, continues to be an...

3 DAYS AGO