Read full article on original website
Related
Malcolm Jenkins, Kensington distillery team for whiskey sourced from farmers of color
A Former Philadelphia Eagle is partnering with a South Kensington distillery to help create more diversity and opportunity in the craft spirits industry.
Penn State Brandywine Students Join County Prison Inmates in Prison Exchange Program
Eight students from Penn State Brandywine worked on a semester-long Inside-Out Program project with four incarcerated persons at the George W. Hill Correctional facility. The 12 participants in the “Inside Out” Prison Exchange Program culminated in a graduation ceremony Nov. 29. The Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program began in...
delawarepublic.org
DSU receives largest grant in its history to develop Center for Health Equity Research
Delaware State University has received the largest research grant in school history from the National Institutes of Health to create a Health Equity Research Center. The $18.36 million grant — provided through the NIH Research Centers in Minority Institutions Program — will enable the research center to draw from a cross-section of the departments when assessing and developing interventions for health disparities across Delaware, including the disproportionately high infant mortality rate among Black Delawareans and chronic illnesses related to air and water quality in low-income communities statewide.
A former slave — one of N.J.’s biggest unsung heroes — gets long-overdue honor in her hometown
More than two centuries after she escaped slavery to become a leader of the abolitionist movement, Amy Hester “Hetty” Reckless is being honored in Salem County with a new community center bearing her name. The Amy Reckless Civic Center on West Broadway in Salem City, owned and operated...
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Lowballed: Philadelphia-area homeowners of color receive unfair appraisals
Across the tristate metro area, homes in majority-minority neighborhoods were about twice as likely to be underappraised as those in majority-white neighborhoods.
Help for homeless pets comes in time for the holidays in Delaware
Humane Animal Partners rallied communities in Delaware to stuff the van full of gifts and supplies for pets that won't be home for the holidays.
Mother pleads for mental health help for son arrested in firebombing near Temple University
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia mother is speaking out after her son was arrested for arson. She's also pleading to get him help.Kyle Halls, 35, was arrested Thursday for firebombing the home of several Temple students last month."I just recall waking up at 3 a.m. hearing a loud boom and then looking out the window to see the house on fire," Krystal Wyatt said.Neighbors recalled being jolted awake early on Nov. 15. That's when federal authorities say Kyle Halls firebombed a house on Cleveland Street in North Philadelphia just blocks from the campus of Temple University.The incident was caught...
LGBTQ+ leaders asking for help identifying murderer of Black trans woman
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia officials are speaking out after another member of the city's transgender community has been murdered. This comes just roughly one week after Trans Day of Remembrance, a day to remember those lost to anti-trans violence."Her life mattered, and she should still be here today," Celena Morrison, executive director of the Philadelphia Office of LGBT Affairs, said.The 27-year-old victim Shahere Jackson-McDonald, known by the name Diamond, was killed just after midnight on Thanksgiving. She was found in an apartment on Manheim Street in Germantown. "Violence against trans people, especially our trans siblings of color, continues to be an...
howafrica.com
Meet Sereena Quick, The First Black Woman To Own A Chick-fil-A In All Of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, And Delaware
Sereena Quick opened a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Philadelphia, PA, in November 2022, becoming the first Black woman to do so in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, according to 6abc Action News. “It really is astounding just this accomplishment to really inspire and motivate the people in our community,” Quick told...
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington City Council appoints members to Reparations Task Force
Wilmington City Council voted unanimously to approve appointments to a reparations task force for black Wilmingtonians. Council members say the task force is “better late than never.”. And it’s not about dishing out money. “Somebody said, ‘Well, they gave the Japanese people some money,’ they were in prison...
delawarepublic.org
Dover Police Department looking to hire five recruits
The Dover Police Department hopes to attract new recruits for its next police academy this spring. Dover PD currently has 109 full-time sworn officers and is looking to add five new officers - due to growth - to round out the force. “We do a lot of different things that...
Melissa Minor-Brown: ‘I stand on the shoulders of giants’
When state Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown won election to the General Assembly in 2018, she knew right away that she wanted to be in leadership. The Democrat from New Castle got her wish this November when the House Democratic Caucus elected her majority whip, making her the first person of color in Delaware history elected to a leadership position in the ... Read More
Suspect wanted for PPA officer shooting may be linked to gunfire in New York
Police say the suspect in both shootings wore similar clothing and is left-handed. They urge anyone with information to reach out to Philadelphia or New York police.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Chester (Boys)
Joseph Santoliquito (@JSantoliquito) (Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
drugstorenews.com
CVS Health opens MinuteClinic locations in Delaware
Northern DE residents now have access to high-quality, affordable and convenient care at MinuteClinic. CVS Health has opened its first MinuteClinic locations in northern Delaware. MinuteClinic, the medical clinics inside select CVS Pharmacy stores, provides high-quality, affordable and convenient care for a wide variety of acute and chronic conditions for patients ages 18 months and older.
South Philly shooting leaves one dead
A man was shot in the eye and back outside a South Philadelphia supermarket Saturday evening. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
WBOC
Del. Division of Public Health Launches Fentanyl Awareness Campaign
DELAWARE- Fentanyl continues to plague communities across the country, including here on Delmarva. A fourteen percent increase in overdose deaths in Delaware from 2020 to 2021 prompted the Division of Public Health (DPH) to launch a new awareness campaign targeted at young people. According to the Division of Forensic Science,...
fox29.com
Philadelphia bike officer hit by car while riding bike in Queen Village
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police bike officer was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car Saturday morning. Police say the33-year-old officer was hit by a Ford Explorer while riding his bicycle at the intersection of 5th and Lombard streets around 2:15 a.m. He was transported to...
Comments / 0