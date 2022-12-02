Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Horvath, Solis Take Supervisor Oaths of Office
Lindsey Horvath and Hilda Solis took their oaths of office for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Monday — Horvath debuting on the county’s governing body as its youngest-ever elected woman, while the political veteran Solis begins her third and final term. Solis got the spotlight first...
mynewsla.com
Geragos’ Company Purchases Los Angeles Magazine
Los Angeles magazine has been purchased by a media company founded by attorney Mark Geragos along with Orange Coast and Pasadena magazines, the purchasers announced Monday. Los Angeles-based Engine Vision Media announced it will immediately take over operations, retain all the existing staff including the publisher and editors and move the headquarters of Los Angeles magazine to the Engine Company No. 28 building in downtown Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports 10,000+ COVID-19 Infections
Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections from a three-day period ending Monday, continuing an upward trend in cases that has also pushed up virus-related hospitalizations. The county Department of Public Health logged 5,106 new cases on Saturday, 3,270 on Sunday and 1,713 on Monday. Sunday and...
mynewsla.com
Latest Storms Bring More Than An Inch of Rain to Parts of LA County
Porter Ranch received 1.57 inches of rain over the past five days according to reports from the National Weather Service. Northridge received .79 inches of rain, the Chatsworth Reservoir received .63 inches of rain, and Agoura Hills received .59 inches of rain. In Los Angeles County mountains, Warm Springs received...
mynewsla.com
Robert Luna Sworn In as New Los Angeles County Sheriff
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna has been sworn in as Los Angeles County’s next sheriff, capping a hard-fought campaign that led to the ouster of incumbent Alex Villanueva. “Today I stand before you wearing this brand-new uniform — and now I have a badge to go with...
mynewsla.com
Judge Trims Vax Suit Against Beverly Hills to Single Retaliation Claim
A judge Monday pared a lawsuit filed by one current Beverly Hills firefighter and a former member of the department who both challenged the city’s decisions in enforcing Los Angeles County’s health care worker COVID-19 vaccination mandate to a single cause of action for retaliation. Plaintiffs Josh Sattley,...
mynewsla.com
`Day Of Infamy’ 81st Anniversary Remembered Wednesday In Norco
The 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor will be commemorated Wednesday during a ceremony in Norco, featuring patriotic music and recollections from that “Day of Infamy,” which prompted the United States to go from neutral to Allied leader in World War II. The Lake Norconian Club...
mynewsla.com
Rain Falls in Parts of LA County, but Dual Storms Appear to Weaken
Intermittent light rain is expected to continue across parts of the Southland this weekend as the second of two storm systems moves into the region, but forecasters said the one-two punch will likely result in less precipitation in the Los Angeles area than originally expected. According to the National Weather...
mynewsla.com
18 Suspects Arrested For Retail Theft Allegations
A total of 18 suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in organized retail theft incidents at four shoe and clothing retail chain locations in a two-day period last week, police said Monday. The thefts occurred Thursday and Friday — two in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division and...
mynewsla.com
No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $13 million. There was one ticket sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, at a market in Winterhaven, in Imperial County near the Arizona border, and is worth $30,540, the California Lottery announced.
mynewsla.com
More Than 450 Guns Acquired in LA Buy Back
A total of 459 firearms were collected Saturday during two Los Angeles Police Department events allowing people to exchange the weapons for gift cards. Both events were conducted between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. with one at Exposition Park, 2986 Hoover St., and the other at the Valley Traffic Division, at 7870 Nolan Place in Panorama City, LAPD Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
CicLAvia Returns to South Los Angeles on Sunday
More than seven miles of streets in South Los Angeles will be closed to vehicles Sunday for the year’s final CicLAvia event, in which city officials encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other modes of transport. CicLAvia-South LA will take place...
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Palmdale
A 66-year-old man last seen in Palmdale was reported missing Saturday. Warren Brown was last seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday near Sungate and Grandview drives, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Brown on behalf of the Stockton Police Department. Brown is black, 6...
mynewsla.com
Suit by Relatives of Woman Killed in SFV Traffic Wreck Headed to Trial
A judge ruled that relatives of a young singer-songwriter killed in 2018 after her car was struck by another vehicle in the San Fernando Valley can take to trial their lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles, which alleges wrongful death and dangerous condition of a public property that made it hard to see an oncoming car.
mynewsla.com
Sanitation Truck Fatally Strikes Pedestrian in San Pedro
A 70-year-old man was fatally struck Monday by a sanitation truck in San Pedro. The man was hit around 5:10 a.m. at South Pacific Avenue and 13th Street, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department. “It was an unfortunate accident,” Lopez said. The Valley Traffic...
mynewsla.com
Body Found in Malibu Area ID’d by Family as Transgender Woman
A body found at the side of a roadway in the Malibu area was identified by family members as a transgender woman, and the investigation was continuing Monday into the death. The body was found Thursday morning in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but sheriff’s officials said there were no obvious signs of trauma.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Inglewood Crash ID’d
A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Inglewood was publicly identified Monday. Gregoria Barraza Mendez was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness Avenue and Imperial Highway,...
mynewsla.com
LAPD, LAFD Investigate ‘Suspicious’ Death in Fire
One person was found dead by firefighters in a fire at a home in Hollywood Monday evening and authorities said the death being is viewed as suspicious. Firefighters responded at 9:48 p.m. to a one-story bungalow at 6062 Fountain Ave., near Gower Street, where they located the fire in one room and began an offensive fire attack, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Attic At Single-Story Building in South Los Angeles
Fire Sunday damaged an attic at a one-story building in the Vermont Vista community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The 28 firefighters dispatched at 12:57 p.m. to 767 W. 97th St. had the blaze out within 39 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. “They (firefighters) had...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Struck and Killed By Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Long Beach
Authorities Monday identified a man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Long Beach. The vehicle was eastbound on Second Street about 1 a.m. Sunday when it hit the man, who was crossing outside a marked crosswalk near Marina Drive, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Comments / 0