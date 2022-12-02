Read full article on original website
Man Killed in Porter Ranch Crash
A man was killed when he crashed his SUV into two poles on a Porter Ranch street, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 18500 block of Rinaldi Street around Darby Avenue, according to Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LAPD, LAFD Investigate ‘Suspicious’ Death in Fire
One person was found dead by firefighters in a fire at a home in Hollywood Monday evening and authorities said the death being is viewed as suspicious. Firefighters responded at 9:48 p.m. to a one-story bungalow at 6062 Fountain Ave., near Gower Street, where they located the fire in one room and began an offensive fire attack, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
Body Found in Malibu Area ID’d by Family as Transgender Woman
A body found at the side of a roadway in the Malibu area was identified by family members as a transgender woman, and the investigation was continuing Monday into the death. The body was found Thursday morning in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but sheriff’s officials said there were no obvious signs of trauma.
One Dead After Crash, Shooting in Azusa
A motorist died Monday in an apparent shooting and crash into a parked vehicle in Azusa. The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. in the 17700 block of East Newburgh Street, according to an Azusa Police Department desk officer. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also responded and was...
Schizophrenic Man Missing from Westmont
Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked the public for help locating a 66-year-old schizophrenic man who went missing from the unincorporated Westmont area of south Los Angeles. Elzie Lewise Butler, also known as L.C., was last seen between 5 and 6 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West 92nd Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2 LAPD Officers Hurt in Traffic Crash; Other Motorist Taken into Custody
Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured, one seriously, when their patrol car collided with a vehicle being operated by a person suspected of driving while impaired, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 5 p.m. Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hillcrest Drive, in the Baldwin...
Woman Killed in Inglewood Crash ID’d
A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Inglewood was publicly identified Monday. Gregoria Barraza Mendez was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness Avenue and Imperial Highway,...
18 Suspects Arrested For Retail Theft Allegations
A total of 18 suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in organized retail theft incidents at four shoe and clothing retail chain locations in a two-day period last week, police said Monday. The thefts occurred Thursday and Friday — two in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division and...
Woman, Children Robbed at Gunpoint in Long Beach Apartment Invasion
A woman and her three children were held up at gunpoint in their Long Beach apartment, authorities said Monday. The robbery occurred just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Beverly Plaza, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores. One man entered the residence with a gun....
Man Charged With Robbing Halloween Revelers In MoVal Park
One of two men accused of robbing a group of people gathered in a Moreno Valley park on Halloween night was charged Monday with multiple counts of armed robbery. Gary Arthur Gonzalez, 23, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday alongside his alleged cohort, 36-year-old Gilbert Anthony Gonzales, also of Moreno Valley.
One Killed in Llano Crash
One person was killed and three were injured Saturday in a crash in the unincorporated community of Llano, in the Antelope Valley, near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line. The head-on crash between an off-road vehicle and a street-legal vehicle was reported at 4:05 p.m. at 165th Street East and...
Fire Damages Attic At Single-Story Building in South Los Angeles
Fire Sunday damaged an attic at a one-story building in the Vermont Vista community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The 28 firefighters dispatched at 12:57 p.m. to 767 W. 97th St. had the blaze out within 39 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. “They (firefighters) had...
Authorities ID Man Struck and Killed By Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Long Beach
Authorities Monday identified a man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Long Beach. The vehicle was eastbound on Second Street about 1 a.m. Sunday when it hit the man, who was crossing outside a marked crosswalk near Marina Drive, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Suspect in Hit-and-Run Arrested by LAPD SWAT Officers
A man who allegedly collided with a Los Angeles Police Department SWAT unit with his pickup truck and tried to flee remains in custody Sunday after his truck was blocked by Bearcat armored vehicles. The crash was reported at 7:53 p.m. Saturday when a Metro officer put out a call...
Suspect Shoots Man in Front of La Mirada Bar; Victim Expected to Survive
A man was shot while arguing with another man in front of a bar in La Mirada, authorities said Sunday. The shooting victim was expected to survive his injuries and the suspect was last seen driving away in a gray sedan, according to a watch sergeant at the sheriff’s Norwalk station.
Robert Luna Officially Assumes LA County Sheriff’s Duties
After the formality of a weekend swearing-in ceremony, Robert Luna Monday officially assumed his duties as the 34th sheriff of Los Angeles County. The former Long Beach Police chief took the oath of office on Saturday morning during a ceremony at the county Hall of Administration in downtown L.A. — his wife Celines pinning the gold star on his crisp new tan-and-green uniform while their two adult children stood nearby.
One Man Dead And Suspect Arrested After Highgrove Shooting
A 52-year-old man died after being shot in Highgrove, authorities announced Sunday. The shooting happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday near Prospect Avenue and Spring Street in Highgrove, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Upon arrival deputies found Julio Ortega of Jurupa Valley dead from his injuries.
Man on Motorcycle Killed in Fullerton Crash
A 27-year-old man died Saturday when a car crashed into his motorcycle in Fullerton. The crash occurred about 9:55 a.m. in the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and State College Boulevard, according to Fullerton police Capt. Jon Radus. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcyclist was stopped facing westbound on Commonwealth Avenue...
Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Palmdale
A 66-year-old man last seen in Palmdale was reported missing Saturday. Warren Brown was last seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday near Sungate and Grandview drives, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Brown on behalf of the Stockton Police Department. Brown is black, 6...
Three Men Arrested In Traffic Enforcement Stop For Allegedly Carrying Weapon
Three men were arrested during a traffic enforcement stop for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm that was not registered to any of them, according to authorities. The arrest happened on Friday at around 11:33 p.m. near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Desert Cactus Road in Thermal, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
