BALTIMORE (December 3, 2022) - Howard university women's swimming & diving team closed out the midway point of the year at Loyola's H2ounds Invitational Saturday afternoon. With a score of 824, the Bison placed third overall at the end of the two-day session (Dec. 2-3). On the first day, first-year standout Zuilda Nwaeze (Columbia, Md.) set a school record with her second-place finish in the 500 Free with a time of 5:06.13. The performance sets her atop the conference leaderboard in the event.

2 DAYS AGO