Men’s Basketballs Drops Road Decision to Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (December 3, 2022) – Howard University men's basketball redshirt junior Steve Settle, III (Glenarden, Md.) recorded a double-double (14 points & 10 rebounds) and graduate Jelani Williams (Washington) and Jordan Wood (San Antonio) contributed 15 points and 14 points, respectively, but it was not enough as the Bison fell, 74-65, to Hampton University at the Hampton Convocation Center.
Women's Track & Field Kicks Off 2022 Indoor Season with Two New School Records
ANNAPOLIS, Md. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (December 3, 2022) – Howard University senior Ja'Tae Joyner (Bowie, Md.) and graduate student Mikayla Rogers (South Huntington, N.Y.) opened their campaign with a bang by setting new school records in the triple jump and weight throw, respectively. Rogers was the shining star for...
Men’s Swim & Dive Places Second at the Hounds Invitational
BALTIMORE (December 3, 2022) - The men of Howard University swim and dive closed out the 2022 year, placing second at Loyola's Hounds Invitational Saturday afternoon. The Bison put on a show, registering 15 top conference performances during the meet. On day one, senior Miles Simon (Atlanta) earned a top...
Howard Women's Swim & Dive Take Third
BALTIMORE (December 3, 2022) - Howard university women's swimming & diving team closed out the midway point of the year at Loyola's H2ounds Invitational Saturday afternoon. With a score of 824, the Bison placed third overall at the end of the two-day session (Dec. 2-3). On the first day, first-year standout Zuilda Nwaeze (Columbia, Md.) set a school record with her second-place finish in the 500 Free with a time of 5:06.13. The performance sets her atop the conference leaderboard in the event.
A Tribute To Howard Football Behind-The-Scenes Staff
WASHINGTON (December 2, 2022) - The 2022 Howard University football season is in the books and the Bison capped off a challenging season by capturing a share of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) title, first championship in 30 years. There were many accolades to go around from Bison Head Coach...
