Bellevue police and fire host Holiday Heroes

A 6 First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday, December 8th, 2022. Rain changing to snow by the evening may bring impacts to the evening drive. Proposed bus changes would change the eligibility of student riders. Remembering victims of Omaha mass shooting 15 years later. Updated: 10 hours...
Fire leaves Lincoln family without a home for the holidays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is homeless this holiday season, following a fire at their apartment building last week. The Hatcher family has been staying in a hotel, but their future is very uncertain. Miranda Hatcher and her three children have spent the night in three different hotels...
Omaha nonprofit continues work after turning hotel into homeless shelter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nonprofits on the front line fighting against homelessness, food insecurity, and other needs for the underserved are concerned about what the new year will bring. The concern is about funding and if there will be enough to help the growing number of people in need. What...
Ninja Warrior in Omaha

Average warmth to start the week but we are track snow chances to end it.
Heating unit blamed for north Lincoln apartment fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday. According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at 10:43 a.m. Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building without...
Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha McDonald’s was robbed Saturday night. According to Omaha Police, at 9:01 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the McDonald’s near 108th and Q Street in response to a robbery. An employee told police a man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the...
Douglas County Health Department reminds businesses to renew food and drink permits

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Food and drink permits for Douglas County businesses expire Dec. 31. The Douglas County Health Department reminds businesses that new permits are required by Jan. 1. According to the health department, if a food or drink business operates without a permit then its violators could be...
New clinic operated by OneWorld to open weekly in Omaha’s Stephen Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People at the Stephen Center will no longer need to leave to get medical care. OneWorld announced it will open a new clinic inside the Stephen Center homeless shelter. The clinic will be open on Wednesday afternoons. According to OneWorld, primary care services will be offered...
3 adults, 2 pets escape Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire caused more than $40,000 in damages Friday evening. According to the Omaha Fire Department, Friday at 7:09 p.m., crews were called to a house fire near 41st Avenue and Seward Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the...
Omaha Public Schools proposing eligibility changes for student bus rides

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some kids attending Omaha Public Schools won’t be eligible to ride a bus to school if the district’s newest recommendations are implemented in the next school year. OPS families were notified Monday that the district was pushing for adjustments to student transportation policies as...
Second Omaha church threatened with note

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another Omaha church was threatened with a note Saturday. The second note was found at Christ Community Church on 108th Avenue. According to Christ Community Church, the letter lobbied threats against the lead minister and claimed to be from the group Jane’s Revenge. Saturday morning...
Public ice skating rink opens at University of Nebraska Medical Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A seasonal ice skating rink has opened once again to the public at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The rink is open from Dec. 3 through Feb. 5. It’s located at the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science and Education, between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue east of 42nd Street.
City of Omaha retiming lights on Dodge Street to reduce travel time, improve safety

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday, the City of Omaha’s Public Works Department announced changes to the Dodge Street corridor that will help improve efficiency. According to a release from the public works department, the traffic engineering division ‘strategically’ changed the signal timings at 37 intersections along Dodge, Harney, and Farnam streets, between 67th and 33rd streets.
Victim’s son speaks out on 15th anniversary of Von Maur mass shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eight people died that day at Von Maur 15 years ago, victims of a mass shooting by a single teenage gunman. It’s a day of reflection for so many, from employees to victims’ families and first responders. Monday, Omaha Police paid tribute to the...
Omaha organizations team up for toy giveaway

A threatening note was found on the door to a Catholic student center. Temperatures plunged into the single digits this morning with wind chills below zero, marking our coldest morning of the season. Lots of sunshine on the way, but it stays chilly with highs only in the mid-30s.
Ninja Warrior record breaker meets with young athletes in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, dozens of young athletes learned life lessons from an NBC Ninja at their Omaha gym. Sandy Zimmerman is a mom of three, a former teacher, and an American Ninja Warrior record breaker. “Something was just telling me that this is what you’re meant to do,...

