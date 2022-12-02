Read full article on original website
Bellevue police and fire host Holiday Heroes
A 6 First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday, December 8th, 2022. Rain changing to snow by the evening may bring impacts to the evening drive. Proposed bus changes would change the eligibility of student riders. Remembering victims of Omaha mass shooting 15 years later. Updated: 10 hours...
‘It’s the season of giving’: Local organizations donate toys to thousands of kids in North Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of kids walked out Saturday afternoon with a gift of gratitude. Black Votes Matter, Omaha NAACP, and the UNO Athletic Department partnered together to give kids never-ending toys to choose from. “At the level of the children, they look for Christmas gifts and not everyone...
Fire leaves Lincoln family without a home for the holidays
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is homeless this holiday season, following a fire at their apartment building last week. The Hatcher family has been staying in a hotel, but their future is very uncertain. Miranda Hatcher and her three children have spent the night in three different hotels...
Dozens of women getting start as first-time business owners in Omaha beauty industry
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thanh Luong is a mom of three and a nurse at Methodist Hospital. But this year she decided to take on a new passion. She started her own business called Lux Cosmetic Ink. She uses a beauty technique called micro shading to create semi-permanent makeup for her clients.
Omaha nonprofit continues work after turning hotel into homeless shelter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nonprofits on the front line fighting against homelessness, food insecurity, and other needs for the underserved are concerned about what the new year will bring. The concern is about funding and if there will be enough to help the growing number of people in need. What...
Truck fleeing hit-and-run drives into construction hole
Quiet overnight with partly cloudy skies, gusty north winds return on Monday cooling us slightly. Kids try their hand at what it's like to run a business.
Omaha kids tackle entrepreneurship as industry opportunity rebounds post-pandemic
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Porter Hinrichs is 12 years old. He started making dog treats for his own dog when he was seven. Now you can find them at Heartland Paws, a pet store in Omaha. “I think entrepreneurship is really cool. I would love to do this for the...
Heating unit blamed for north Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near North 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday. According to LFR, an electric furnace in the attic of one of the apartments malfunctioned, catching fire at 10:43 a.m. Members of the apartment complex evacuated the building without...
Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha McDonald’s was robbed Saturday night. According to Omaha Police, at 9:01 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the McDonald’s near 108th and Q Street in response to a robbery. An employee told police a man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the...
Douglas County Health Department reminds businesses to renew food and drink permits
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Food and drink permits for Douglas County businesses expire Dec. 31. The Douglas County Health Department reminds businesses that new permits are required by Jan. 1. According to the health department, if a food or drink business operates without a permit then its violators could be...
New clinic operated by OneWorld to open weekly in Omaha’s Stephen Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People at the Stephen Center will no longer need to leave to get medical care. OneWorld announced it will open a new clinic inside the Stephen Center homeless shelter. The clinic will be open on Wednesday afternoons. According to OneWorld, primary care services will be offered...
3 adults, 2 pets escape Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire caused more than $40,000 in damages Friday evening. According to the Omaha Fire Department, Friday at 7:09 p.m., crews were called to a house fire near 41st Avenue and Seward Street. When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames coming from the...
Omaha Public Schools proposing eligibility changes for student bus rides
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some kids attending Omaha Public Schools won’t be eligible to ride a bus to school if the district’s newest recommendations are implemented in the next school year. OPS families were notified Monday that the district was pushing for adjustments to student transportation policies as...
Second Omaha church threatened with note
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another Omaha church was threatened with a note Saturday. The second note was found at Christ Community Church on 108th Avenue. According to Christ Community Church, the letter lobbied threats against the lead minister and claimed to be from the group Jane’s Revenge. Saturday morning...
Public ice skating rink opens at University of Nebraska Medical Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A seasonal ice skating rink has opened once again to the public at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The rink is open from Dec. 3 through Feb. 5. It’s located at the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science and Education, between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue east of 42nd Street.
City of Omaha retiming lights on Dodge Street to reduce travel time, improve safety
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday, the City of Omaha’s Public Works Department announced changes to the Dodge Street corridor that will help improve efficiency. According to a release from the public works department, the traffic engineering division ‘strategically’ changed the signal timings at 37 intersections along Dodge, Harney, and Farnam streets, between 67th and 33rd streets.
Victim’s son speaks out on 15th anniversary of Von Maur mass shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eight people died that day at Von Maur 15 years ago, victims of a mass shooting by a single teenage gunman. It’s a day of reflection for so many, from employees to victims’ families and first responders. Monday, Omaha Police paid tribute to the...
Omaha organizations team up for toy giveaway
A threatening note was found on the door to a Catholic student center. Temperatures plunged into the single digits this morning with wind chills below zero, marking our coldest morning of the season. Lots of sunshine on the way, but it stays chilly with highs only in the mid-30s.
Ninja Warrior record breaker meets with young athletes in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, dozens of young athletes learned life lessons from an NBC Ninja at their Omaha gym. Sandy Zimmerman is a mom of three, a former teacher, and an American Ninja Warrior record breaker. “Something was just telling me that this is what you’re meant to do,...
