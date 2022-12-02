Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
McCullough continues as state association secretary
Indiana County Treasurer Kimberly McCullough continues a role she has had since January, first as interim secretary and then as permanent secretary of the Pennsylvania State Association of Treasurers. The association announced that McCullough, who was selected to be interim secretary in January, became the permanent secretary when the association...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Legal matters, reorganization and contracts on Indiana Area plate
Legal issues were part of the agenda Monday for Indiana Area School District’s board of directors. The board voted to approve a tweaked bullying/cyberbullying policy, that was aimed at dealing with bullying in general, rather than, as School Director Dr. James Shaffer put it last month, categorizing children. Or,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Penn State’s Glee Club reflects on favorite memories
Penn State’s Glee Club has been entertaining audiences since its founding in December 1888, and members of this year’s group reflected on their experiences within the all-male choir. One of the club’s concerts, “Mosaic,” which occurred Sunday, is a highlight for the group. Club member...
Comments / 0