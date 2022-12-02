ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Crooner Luke Bryan Considers QUITTING 'American Idol' After 2023 Season Wraps, Plans To 'Cut Back' On Touring

By Radar Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pId9z_0jUWIg2W00
Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Luke Bryan is considering walking away from American Idol after this next season wraps to enjoy more time with his family, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fortunately for fans of the hit show, the country crooner is already committed to another year of judging, which will keep him on the small screen through the spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMEgm_0jUWIg2W00
ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Bryan will be back with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as judges while Ryan Seacrest is returning as host.

"Luke sometimes flies all night to get back home to Nashville just to spend a few hours with his sons, but he realizes that's not enough ," a pal said.

Insiders claim the One Margarita singer wants to have more freedom to make new memories with wife Caroline Boyer , 42, and their boys, 14-year-old Thomas and 12-year-old Tatum, which may lead him to ditch his judging gig considering he already has a full plate.

Bryan and Boyer have been married since 2006, welcoming Thomas in 2008 and Tatum in 2010.

"Luke is looking at cutting back on his touring as well," the source spilled about his plans going forward, claiming the devoting dad said his "$150 million fortune " isn't worth a hill of beans " if he misses out on his sons' milestones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mnwW6_0jUWIg2W00
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Bryan for comment.

Looking ahead, the Kick the Dust Up performer and recent CMA Awards host will be heading to Mexico for his Crash My Playa event in January.

Bryan's highly anticipated event will take place at the incredible AAA Four Diamond Awarded Moon Palace Cancún, featuring "four nights of country music on a private stretch of white sand beach."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SaL48_0jUWIg2W00
ENT24/MEGA

American Idol fans will be in for a special show because Bryan will headline two of the four nights with Richie, he confirmed in an announcement ahead of the star-studded gig.

"Oh my gosh this line-up ! Some dear friends and new friends but regardless, what an amazing treat for the fans," Bryan gushed. "Everybody rest up and get ready for these four beachside hangs."

He is also booked for a Stagecoach performance in April 2023, joining the likes of fellow superstars Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton .

RadarOnline

RadarOnline

