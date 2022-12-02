Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley dies at 71, family announces
Actress Kirstie Alley has died after battling cancer, her family and manager said Monday night. She was 71 years old.
A Body Dumped Out Of A Car In The Bronx Has Been Identified As That Of "Green Book" Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr.
Vallelonga appeared in the Oscar-winning film written by his brother about their father, Tony Lip.
