Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock, 24 Hours Before Runoff
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign for the Georgia Senate seat has been met with a string of controversies and scandals.
J. Pharoah Doss: The top four issues forBlack voters this midterm…?
Last week Terrance Woodbury, CEO of HIT Strategies, a millennial and minority-owned public opinion research firm, admitted President Biden’s approval rating amongst Black voters dropped from 86 percent to 78 percent, and 72 percent of Black voters stated that their lives have not improved since Biden took office. Woodbury...
J. Pharoah Doss: Roe v. red wave
When the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, abortion wasn’t banned nationwide. The reversal lets each state decide the legality of the procedure without federal intrusion. Pro-choice advocates complained that the Supreme Court’s decision banned federal protection for women from male-dominated state legislators that would outlaw abortion, with no exceptions.
Ketanji Brown Jackson Sides With Death Row Inmate In First SCOTUS Opinion
Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first Supreme Court opinion since taking office over the summer, siding with an Ohio death row inmate’s claim. On Monday (November 7), Justice Jackson joined fellow liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor in dissent to the Supreme Court’s decision to reject the appeal of Davel Chinn, who was convicted of a 1989 murder in Dayton during a robbery, NBC News reports.
