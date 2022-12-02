Read full article on original website
2news.com
Area Families in Need Receive Holiday Food Baskets in Reno
Catholic Charities helped give away 1,000 holiday baskets to deserving families at St. Vincent's Food Pantry on Monday. The families, who were pre-registered for the event, received the 'Holiday Spirit Food Baskets' at the food pantry on East 4th Street. Baskets include frozen ham or turkey, instant mashed potatoes, pancake...
2news.com
RE/MAX Gold Realtors helping with Sock Drive to benefit Northern Nevada HOPES
(December 5, 2022) RE/MAX Gold of Reno and Incline Village are planning to host their annual sock drive to benefit Northern Nevada HOPES. The event is sponsored by Inside Incline Community Real Estate. Northern Nevada RE/MAX Gold realtors will be collecting new and unused socks for distribution in the community...
2news.com
Reno Aces Fans Raise Over $22,000 in Theme Jersey Auctions
From Doctor Strange to SpongeBob SquarePants, Margaritaville, and more, the players and coaching staff wore a wide range of jerseys beyond their standard red, white, and blues during their Pacific Coast League Championship run at Greater Nevada Field. This season, the Aces partnered with six Reno-area charities, Reno Rodeo Foundation,...
2news.com
'Dream Christmas' Mobile Caravan Delivering Dinners to Families in Need
A Carson City based nonprofit called the Northern Nevada Dream Center is holding its 8th annual Dream Christmas fundraiser in December 2022. A mobile caravan is stopping by different places in Carson City and Gardnerville throughout the month of December. Volunteers are helping hand out Christmas dinner bags with things like turkeys, hams, coats, hats, gloves and other holiday goodies.
2news.com
Nevada Kids Foundation hosts 1st annual Sip & Shop event in Sparks
The Nevada Kids Foundation hosted its first annual Sip & Shop event at Engine 8 Urban Winery in Sparks Sunday. The goal of the event as well as the organization is to collect enough donations to be able to provide ‘Christmas Care Packages’ to more than 500+ kids in the Reno, Sparks, Fernley, Carson & Elko areas.
sparkstrib.com
Christmas comes to Sparks this weekend with plenty of holiday events on tap
Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend and kids will be able to catch a glimpse of him all around Sparks. The 39 North Pole Village will be lit up December 1-3rd, featuring a free holiday light festival full of thousands of twinkling lights along with holiday shopping booths, activities, entertainment, and more.
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities begins giving out holiday food baskets
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Vincent’s Food Pantry in Reno has started giving away its annual holiday food baskets. The nonprofit expects to give away more than 3,000 over the next week. You can pick one up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a break for lunch at...
KOLO TV Reno
Free Adult Dental Day at Community Health Alliance
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -LIBERTY Dental Plan and Community Health Alliance have partnered to bring free oral healthcare to adults who are uninsured or in need. Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. patients will be seen on a first come first serve basis. The event takes place at the Community Health Alliance Sparks location on Oddie Boulevard.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces final awards for affordable housing initiative
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has announced the final awards for a $500 million affordable housing initiative. The initiative was first launched in April, with the first awards being announced in October. $39.4 million was awarded to the Northern Nevada Community Housing Resource Board to develop...
mynews4.com
Best places to see Christmas lights, holiday displays in northern Nevada
***This story will be updated with new locations when submissions are received so continue to check back!***. The holiday season is well underway across northern Nevada. News 4-Fox 11 has started compiling a list of the best places for you to check out Christmas lights and other holiday decor this year.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village woman brings community together through movies
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local resident Tara Cannon has found that she loves to bring her community together. Recently, she’s done just that through organizing movie nights for locals on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore, which started with an all women showing of Bad Moms at Incline Village Cinema.
KOLO TV Reno
Fernley boy to be honored in Christmas parade
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lucas Walker is being honored as the Grand Marshal of the Fernley Christmas Parade. Lucas was diagnosed with Leukemia in September. He was also recently surprised by Waste Management, who met Lucas at a recent Trunk or Treat. “He was dressed as a waste management employee...
2news.com
Latest Honor Flight Lands at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport
As The Honor Flight landed today at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, the veterans deboarding the plane were greeted by friends and family eagerly awaiting their arrival. The greeting was full of joy, happy to reunite with loved ones. Almost all of the veterans on the honor flight today spent 20 years or more in the military.
FOX Reno
Mountain lion spotted in Virginia City; Storey County Sheriff's Office shares safety tips
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Storey County Sheriff's Office deputy took a photo of a mountain lion in Virginia City over the weekend. Authorities say there have been reports of mountain lions and bears roaming around town. The Storey County Sheriff's Office reminds people...
2news.com
Carson City 911 Calls to be Down Through Tuesday, Sheriff Says
(December 5, 2022) Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says Charter Spectrum customers will not have access to the emergency 911 system from their home phones in the county from 11 p.m. Monday night to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Sheriff Furlong tells us this is due to a maintenance procedure being conducted...
2news.com
South Lake Tahoe's Christmas Fire Engine to Cruise the Town
(December 5, 2022) South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Christmas fire engine will once again be cruising through the city streets spreading joy to all. The fire engine will be out nightly starting at 5 p.m. from Saturday, Dec. 10- Friday, Dec. 23. You can see it with its decorative...
KOLO TV Reno
Public invited to downtown Reno tree lighting
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and Downtown Reno Partnership are inviting the public to attend a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The event will start on Dec. 7 at 5:00 p.m. at the Reno City Plaza. First Street between Virginia Street and University Way will be closed from...
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 5, 1916
Thoroughfare from Susanville And Reno Will Be Built if County Will Do Its Share. Providing Washoe county will do its share, one of the finest automobile roads in the country will connect Susanville and other parts of Lassen, Modoc and Northern counties with Reno is the word conveyed to the county commissioners of Washoe County by A. J. Mathews, member of the California legislature from Lassen County and one of the boosters of the Northern California city.
2news.com
Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights Tree Lighting in Carson City
Fifth graders from all six public elementary schools in Carson City as well as Carson Montessori, Bethlehem Lutheran and Saint Teresa’s performed as a unified holiday choir for the annual Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights on the Nevada State Capitol steps in downtown Friday evening. Music teachers from...
mynews4.com
Washoe County Human Services evacuated after employee finds envelope with white substance
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The area between South Virginia St. and Court St. has been cleared after crews responded to a hazardous material found at the Washoe County Human Services Agency building located at 350 South Center St. in downtown Reno. Washoe County Sheriff's Office...
