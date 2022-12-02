ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JSO: Missing man reportedly suffering from dementia located

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported Mr. Williams has been located in another jurisdiction.

ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered man on the city’s Southside.

Joseph Williams, 84, was reported missing by his family after walking out of a doctor’s office after an appointment he had.

Williams was last seen around 4:30 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic at 4500 San Pablo Rd. S.

Williams is not from the area and police believe he might not know where he is or where he’s heading.

JSO said that Williams has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and is concerned for his safety.

Details on the missing man include the following:

  • Name: Joseph L. Williams
  • Age: 84
  • Race/Sex: White/Male
  • Height/Weight: 5′3″/120 lbs.
  • Eyes/Hair: Brown/Bald
  • Clothing: Navy Blue sweatshirt and pants and brown shoes

If anyone has information or knows of Williams’ location you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-630-0500.

