KPVI Newschannel 6
Retired nurse to lead Hazleton Area School Board
Ellen McBride was elected unanimously as president of Hazleton Area School Board on Monday. A former school nurse, McBride won a seat on the board in 2019 and takes the presidency while three school building projects are underway. The district is opening a center for its cyber school in Laurel...
City council applicant withdraws; past felony prompts eligibility questions
An applicant for a vacant Scranton City Council seat withdrew from consideration Monday amid questions of whether a past felony precludes him from holding the position. City zoning board member Robert Gowin-Collins — one of four applicants to interview last week for the vacancy — pleaded guilty in 2009 to a felony criminal trespassing charge stemming from a 2008 incident at a former business in Wilkes-Barre Twp., Luzerne County.
Luzerne County election board approves additional pay for Nov. 8 poll workers
WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Board of Elections voted Monday to give $60 in additional compensation to poll workers who were forced to work an extra two hours on election day last month. A shortage of ballot paper at dozens of polling sites for the Nov. 8 general election...
