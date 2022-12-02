ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

I Was Making up to $20,000 a Month at 13 Years Old — Then I Made This Grave Mistake.

By Scott Oldford
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156Wac_0jUWHGFX00

I was making $10,000 to 20,000 per month at thirteen years of age. Quite the achievement for someone so young. Yet despite this, I made one of the worst decisions of my life that had a huge impact for years after: I decided to do my own bookkeeping and accounts.

Terrible idea. Not because I was a teenager but because I had no experience or expertise. Even if I did, it would still have been an enormous risk because I was too close to everything. I didn't have the ability to zoom out and make rational decisions. This isn't a mistake only I have made, though, and it isn't one reserved for young entrepreneurs. I see business owners of all ages and types make it. It's understandable because the costs associated with hiring a bookkeeper or accountant are roughly the same whether you make $5,000 per month or $50,000. Once you reach a certain level, it makes sense to hire someone. It's an easy decision. Yet until you reach that level, you're bound to ask: "Can I not just do this myself?"

Why you shouldn't do your own bookkeeping and accounts

No matter what level your business is at, one of the first things you should look at to outsource is your regular bookkeeping and accounts (at a minimum). For starters, keeping an organized record of your finances is important for tax purposes. Unless you know what you're doing, you run the risk of slipping into big trouble if you're ever audited.

Yet it goes deeper than this. As a business owner, your job is to work on your business. You need to appreciate the finer details of what's going on inside it but also have the ability to zoom out and focus on the big picture. If someone tracks, records and organizes your finances, you have access to what you need when you need it. Whereas if it's you who takes care of all this, you run this risk of missing something or simply overlooking it.

So although it may seem easier to do the finances yourself and, on the surface, cheaper, you need to step beyond this mindset and go in search of a few essential hires .

Related: Do This to Make Your Money Work for You in 2022 and Beyond

The five financial people you need to hire

Over the years, I've learned there are five essential financial people you need in your business (and life overall). You don't need all of them in the beginning and some don't become important until further down the road. Yet, at some point, you need to consider all five:

1. Bookkeeper

For most businesses, this is the first financial person you hire. Your bookkeeper tracks what goes in and out of your business. They don't make decisions, but their work allows you to make better ones. Hiring someone to do this not only saves you time but ensures you keep more accurate records and keeps you accountable with your money.

2. Accountant

With a solid bookkeeper, you gather all the information your accountant needs to give you the right monthly, quarterly and yearly insights into your business. Having access to this information further empowers you to make better decisions. Yet this person also makes sure you keep everything above board, paying what you need to and when.

3. Tax planner

The first two hires are essential. The sooner you find them, the better. Your tax planner is a little different because it doesn't make sense until you reach a certain level ($250,000 plus per year). This person is important because your accountant is likely too risk averse. They don't want to make their life harder, and they don't want to put you in a potentially tricky situation. But as an entrepreneur, you need to take risks. This is where a tax planner comes in because they help you explore how to get the most out of your money (as well as how to pursue your vision and scale your operations).

4. Financial advisor

Similar to a tax planner , your financial advisor helps you explore investments, increasing your wealth now and in the future. However, don't rush into hiring this person. I see too many entrepreneurs making this step too early, taking money out of their business (that they control) and having someone else advise them to put it into other businesses (that you don't control).

Related: 5 Tips for Finding the Tax Advisor Who Will Save You Millions

5. Tax lawyer or attorney

This final person is worth having on board because they keep you and your business protected, and ensure you're as tax efficient as possible. It's not the sort of person you need to think about in the early days, but this person is worth their investment once you reach seven figures.

No matter where you are on your journey, it's worth spending some time thinking about these five roles now. A few of them are essential. If you already have a bookkeeper and/or accountant, evaluate if they're doing a good job or if you need to make changes. Whereas if you don't, now is the time to explore both.

The other roles aren't as important. Yet they will be at some point. Getting clear on them now saves you time later — but also expands your vision so you can run a more organized, sustainable and profitable business today.

Comments / 1

Related
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
Hays Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023

Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
R.A. Heim

Millions of people have received checks to pay off student loan debt

cash in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Despite recent issues in court about stopping student loan debt forgiveness, some individuals are still receiving checks in the mail. Bloomberg recently shared that that checks are being sent to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020. Despite the pause in payments during the pandemic, an estimated 8.8 million people made at least one payment from March 2020 to December 2021.
R.A. Heim

Millions in stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage

money rolled upPhoto by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
CNET

How to See the Amount Your Social Security COLA Increase Will Be in 2023

An 8.7% increase in benefits is coming to Social Security beneficiaries in January 2023 due to a cost of living adjustment, or COLA. (Supplemental Security Income recipients will get their first increased check in December.) If you want to know how much your new payment amount will be before then, you'll need to create an online My Social Security account by Nov. 15 to see the increase.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

77K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy