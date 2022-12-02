Read full article on original website
Work zone cameras target speeders to keep road crews safe, but some oppose the idea
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Donnie Johnson has spent the last 15 years in construction. “I’ve been [in the area] for 27 years and to see the difference from ’83, I just love it,” the PennDOT Highway Foreman told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. But...
PA Capitol welcomes public in for first in-person tree lighting ceremony since pandemic
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — On Monday, the Pennsylvania State Capitol welcomed the public in for the first in-person Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony since the pandemic began. There was a lot of excitement in the Main Rotunda, as Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf turned on the holiday lights decorating the 20-foot-tall Douglas Fir from Crystal Spring Tree Farm in Carbon County.
Weis Markets brand ice cream recalled in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Make sure to throw out any containers you may have, because Weis Markets announced on Nov. 23 that they are recalling 108 containers of one of their ice cream brands. In a press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Weis Markets has...
Pennsylvania Department of Education announces 2023 Teacher of the Year
Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of Education, Eric Hagarty, announced the 2023 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year on Monday afternoon. Ryan Hardesty from Blackhawk School District in Beaver County, PA earned the title. Julie Hussey, a Cumberland Valley School District teacher from Shaull Elementary, was also one of 12 finalists for...
6-year-old from Schuylkill County wins Farm Show National Anthem social media contest
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced the singers who will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” daily and at special events during the 2023 Farm Show. Six-year-old Mia Bixler, of Schuylkill Haven in Schuylkill County, received the most social media votes in the 2023...
State cracks down on drug delivery resulting in death offenses, new data shows
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) - The opioid epidemic peaked in 2017 and has since evolved into an overdose epidemic, officials say. Advocates believe handling overdoses is the first piece to solving the crisis but enforcement plays a critical role as well. “Anytime we have a fatal overdose, [investigators] are going to...
Burger King revealed to be most popular fast-food chain in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A recent study has determined who the winner of the fast-food race is here in PA!. According to price-tracking experts at PriceListo, Burger King claimed the greasy-goodness throne, beating out McDonald's and Wendy's, who placed 2nd and 3rd on the list. The study was...
Parents of gunman settle suit over State Police barracks ambush
SCRANTON, PA (AP) — The parents of a gunman who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago in an ambush of a police barracks have settled a lawsuit accusing them of partial responsibility. Tiffany Dickson, widow of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II, and Trooper Alex...
Suspected DUI driver sends two to the hospital in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man is accused of drunkenly slamming into the back of a car, injuring two, before crashing into a barrier in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, David Lowery had been driving while drunk last night at around 9:35 p.m. on US Rt. 15 southbound when he rear-ended a vehicle with two people inside.
