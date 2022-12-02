Read full article on original website
MSU Board of Regents addresses faculty grievance
The Morehead State University Board of Regents spent more than 3 hours in executive session Thursday to discuss a grievance filed by Faculty Regent Annie Adams against Morehead State University President Jay Morgan. Adams claimed the removal of the Faculty Regent’s course release (a precedent set in 1986) was a...
Creative writing courses dwindle
Students are forced to get creative due to a lack of writing courses at Morehead State. MSU is one of the only universities in Kentucky that offers creative writing as a Bachelor of Fine Arts, but many students have struggled to continue in the major due to the lack of courses offered and minimal staff.
Morehead defeats Bellarmine
Morehead State finishes up a long week of basketball. The Eagles battled against Bellarmine came up with the win with the score of 63-59. Veronica Charles led the team with 18 points and 12 rebounds. The Eagles will play Monday, December 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. against USC Upstate.
