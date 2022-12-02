Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane police searching for suspect following standoff in Logan neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – A suspect fled following a standoff with Spokane police Sunday afternoon in the Logan neighborhood. Nearby residents have been asked to shelter in place. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the scene remains active as police search for the suspect and a firearm. SPD stressed the information is preliminary.
Woman killed in car crash on North Wood Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman died in the hospital after she crashed into a tree on North Wood Road in Spokane. Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash off North Wood Road near Coulee Creek. Someone called saying the car crashed into a tree with airbags deployed and a woman trapped inside the car. When deputies...
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into plow truck
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation says a driver crashed into a plow truck at SR 904 near Four Lakes at around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. They say that the driver only had minor injuries, but they have been arrested for driving under the influence. The crash partially blocked both lanes of traffic. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Police: Man who died on US 2 in Airway Heights had pre-existing medical issue
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — According to the Airway Heights Police Department, the man who died on Highway 2 on Friday had a “suspected terminal medical condition.” On Friday, police reported to Highway 2 and Lundstrom Street in Airway Heights, where a caller reported that a vehicle was stopped in the center turn lane of the 12700 block of Highway 2...
FOX 28 Spokane
Witness says man dead on US-2 in Airway Heights had pulse
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – On Friday night. US-2 was closed for around three hours due to police activity after a body was reported in the road. Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) stated they received a call around 4:45 p.m. from someone who saw a man get out of his car on the highway and collapse. Arriving officers found the man unresponsive on the road and cordoned off the scene until paramedics arrived, who pronounced the man dead.
KREM
Exclusive: Suspect in fatal shooting of Spokane home caregiver speaks out from jail
Police say this shooting was completely unprovoked. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler is being held on a $1 million bond and charged with second-degree murder.
KXLY
Bonner County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. Odessa Harris is believed to be driving an older blue and grey Chevy truck. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Harris, call Bonner County...
Spokane murder suspect tries to ski away from police
SPOKANE, Wash. — The murder suspect from Thursday’s fatal shooting tried to ski away from police before he was arrested. SPD says members of the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit helped SPD SWAT members with an aerial device to track the suspect. The suspect tried to escape from custody Friday morning before his arrest. The suspect was taken into custody...
Man found dead on Highway 2 in Airway Heights may have died from medical emergency
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A man found dead near Highway 2 in Airway Heights on Friday may have died from a pre-existing medical condition, according to police. On Dec. 2, an officer for the Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) was called about a stopped vehicle in the center turn lane of Highway 2. The caller told the officer that a man stepped out of his car and then collapsed on the road.
Spokane Police searching for robbery suspect on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank on the South Hill. Police say the robbery occurred at the Banner Bank at E. 30th Avenue and S. Southeast Boulevard. SPD says the man indicated he had a weapon and got away with money. Police are still searching for the suspect in the...
ifiberone.com
Mother remains adamant that Stevens Pass is to blame for teen son's death in resort's parking lot in 2018
A Spokane woman who's son died in Stevens Pass Ski & Board Resorts parking lot in 2018 remains unwavering in her pursuit to prevent the same thing from happening to other unsuspecting ski hill workers across Washington. Tracy McKibben and her 19-year-old son Romualdo Trejo lived in Everett at the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police Department confirms bank robbery, search for suspect at Banner Bank
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department is searching for the person who robbed the Banner Bank on the South Hill near South East Boulevard today. SPD has not released details about the robbery, other than saying it happened, but did say they’re searching for a man in the area.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘I’ve been shot’: Court docs state at-home nurse did not know suspect before fatal shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in a fatal shooting in the Sunset Hills area was arrested on skis after a night spent searching for him. Court documents with testimony from his grandmother describe what happened on Thursday afternoon when 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler shot and killed Douglas Brant without cause.
FOX 28 Spokane
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area, cause under investigation
POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area have reported a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. While rumors of an accident of the BNSF railyard and the power plant have proliferated, multiple agencies have confirmed they are false, and no incident has occurred at either location. Northern Lakes Fire District states the glow near the plant that looks like a fire is typical and caused by the lights reflected off rising steam.
FOX 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in US-395 crash, roadway blocked in both directions
SPOKANE, Wash. – One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash on US-395 in North Spokane, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed. WSP said US-395 near Dragoon Creek Road is closed and will be for several hours. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
FOX 28 Spokane
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in US-395 crash, roadway now back open
SPOKANE, Wash. – US-395 is back open near Dragoon Road in North Spokane after a fatal crash investigation closed the roadway. Last Updated: Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash on US-395 in North Spokane, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed.
FOX 28 Spokane
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area residents, cause unknown
POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area are reporting a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) reports they’ve received a massive wave of calls and are investigating the area, but nothing has been found as the source at this time.
Body found near US 2 in Airway Heights, police responding
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — US 2 is closed in both directions at Lawson Road in Airway Heights after police found a body in the area. At 4:44 p.m. on Friday, police received a call about a car stopped in the median on US 2. A witness told police they saw a man get out of the car and collapse onto the ground.
