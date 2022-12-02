ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kpq.com

18-Year-Old from Wenatchee Arrested for 3 Rape Allegations

An 18-year-old from Wenatchee was arrested on Thursday, for allegedly raping three teens. Uziel “Jay” Moreno-Lopez is accused of sexually assaulting three victims, and was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and for indecent liberties. At a Fourth of July party at Castlerock Apartments in...
kpq.com

Two Drivers Injured in Soap Lake Crash

Two drivers are injured after one of them failed to yield the right-of-way Sunday afternoon at a major intersection in Soap Lake. Washington State Patrol Troopers say a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Liliana Villafana of Ephrata was southbound on State Route 17 when it stopped at a stop sign, but then drove into the intersection of State Route 28 and hit the front end of an eastbound 2014 Toyota Prius driven by 49-year-old Naomi Paszeicz.
ifiberone.com

Two suspects arrested after multiple break-ins in Ritzville area

RITZVILLE — Two suspects were taken into custody Thursday in connection to a number of burglaries in the Ritzville area. Adams County deputy responded about 4 p.m. after a break-in was reported in the 1200 block of North Hoefel Road. Deputies arrived to find two men and a woman on the property.
FOX 11 and 41

Series of Franklin County thefts leads to one in custody

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for victims of thefts across Franklin County from December 2 to come forward now that a suspect is in custody. A vehicle stolen in the morning was seen around where another vehicle theft had occurred, according to...
NEWStalk 870

Suspects Nabbed After Rural Adams County Theft Spree

Two of three rural burglary suspects are in the Adams County Jail in Ritzville following a burglary spree in rural Adams County. Shortly after 4 PM Thursday, December 1st. Deputies were alerted to the 1200 block of N. Hoefel Road for a report of burglaries in progress. The location is about 12 miles west of Ritzville, and just south of Interstate 90. It's a very rural area, but is populated by a number of farms with buildings, shops, warehouses and a few homes.
kpq.com

Wenatchee Man Pleads Guilty to 3 Counts of Child Molestation

The Wenatchee man arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation and for violating a protection order Wednesday. Back in Feb., 32-year-old Devon Scott McGrady was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl multiple times after the child told a school counselor about the assaults.
nbcrightnow.com

Man gets 30 years for child molestation in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- Raul Maldonado Pimentel was sentenced in Franklin County Superior Court on December 2 to 30 years in prison for child molestation. Pimentel was on trial for ongoing criminal sexual acts against a minor from 2011 to 2015. A mistrial was declared in Pimentel's case in April of this...
ifiberone.com

Woman on foot hit by car and killed in Moses Lake early Tuesday

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a 36-year-old Spokane woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV just north of Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17 early Tuesday. State patrol officials say 58-year-old Cynthia Jackson of Moses Lake was going southbound on SR 17 in her Kia Sorento SUV when she hit the pedestrian in the left lane of SR 17. The pedestrian died at the scene.
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake firefighters to hand out coats for kids at local schools on Dec. 7

Hundreds of new coats purchased through the Moses Lake Firefighters 1258 benevolent fund will be given away this week a various local schools. Moses Lake Firefighter Jason Koziol says coats will be given away at four different schools between 9 am. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Longview 9am.
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 29, 2022

Maria Rosario Larios Torres, 73, of Pasco, died Nov. 22 in Richland. She was born in Rancho El Molino, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 24 years. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements. Kenneth R. Wilson. Kenneth Ray Wilson, 96, of Burbank,...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Air 4 Adventure: Let’s travel on the Keller Ferry

WILBUR, Wash. — The Keller Ferry carries passengers across the Columbia River north of Wilbur, Washington. Not only does it give people a ride, but it also gives them a great view of the water. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we take a live look at the ferry from the Air 4 Adventure drone. For all of our Air...
ifiberone.com

Newhouse: Reintroducing grizzly bears in North Cascades 'is a threat'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dan Newhouse, a Republican congressman who represents Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, disagrees with the widely-considered concept of reintroducing grizzly bears into local forests. Earlier this month, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced its intent to evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to...

