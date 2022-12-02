Read full article on original website
kpq.com
18-Year-Old from Wenatchee Arrested for 3 Rape Allegations
An 18-year-old from Wenatchee was arrested on Thursday, for allegedly raping three teens. Uziel “Jay” Moreno-Lopez is accused of sexually assaulting three victims, and was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree assault, and for indecent liberties. At a Fourth of July party at Castlerock Apartments in...
kpq.com
Two Drivers Injured in Soap Lake Crash
Two drivers are injured after one of them failed to yield the right-of-way Sunday afternoon at a major intersection in Soap Lake. Washington State Patrol Troopers say a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Liliana Villafana of Ephrata was southbound on State Route 17 when it stopped at a stop sign, but then drove into the intersection of State Route 28 and hit the front end of an eastbound 2014 Toyota Prius driven by 49-year-old Naomi Paszeicz.
ifiberone.com
Two suspects arrested after multiple break-ins in Ritzville area
RITZVILLE — Two suspects were taken into custody Thursday in connection to a number of burglaries in the Ritzville area. Adams County deputy responded about 4 p.m. after a break-in was reported in the 1200 block of North Hoefel Road. Deputies arrived to find two men and a woman on the property.
FOX 11 and 41
Series of Franklin County thefts leads to one in custody
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for victims of thefts across Franklin County from December 2 to come forward now that a suspect is in custody. A vehicle stolen in the morning was seen around where another vehicle theft had occurred, according to...
Suspects Nabbed After Rural Adams County Theft Spree
Two of three rural burglary suspects are in the Adams County Jail in Ritzville following a burglary spree in rural Adams County. Shortly after 4 PM Thursday, December 1st. Deputies were alerted to the 1200 block of N. Hoefel Road for a report of burglaries in progress. The location is about 12 miles west of Ritzville, and just south of Interstate 90. It's a very rural area, but is populated by a number of farms with buildings, shops, warehouses and a few homes.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Man Pleads Guilty to 3 Counts of Child Molestation
The Wenatchee man arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation and for violating a protection order Wednesday. Back in Feb., 32-year-old Devon Scott McGrady was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl multiple times after the child told a school counselor about the assaults.
nbcrightnow.com
Man gets 30 years for child molestation in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Raul Maldonado Pimentel was sentenced in Franklin County Superior Court on December 2 to 30 years in prison for child molestation. Pimentel was on trial for ongoing criminal sexual acts against a minor from 2011 to 2015. A mistrial was declared in Pimentel's case in April of this...
36 Year Old Tawney Guenther Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
The accident happened near Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17. According to WSP, a vehicle was travelling southbound on SR 17 in the left lane, toward Yonezawa Boulevard. Tawney Guenther, 36, was in the left lane of the road just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the driver of the car struck her.
Tri-Cities child molester likely to spend rest of his life in prison. This wasn’t his 1st victim
Here’s how the prosecution got a conviction after a first trial ended in a hung jury.
ifiberone.com
Woman on foot hit by car and killed in Moses Lake early Tuesday
MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a 36-year-old Spokane woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV just north of Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17 early Tuesday. State patrol officials say 58-year-old Cynthia Jackson of Moses Lake was going southbound on SR 17 in her Kia Sorento SUV when she hit the pedestrian in the left lane of SR 17. The pedestrian died at the scene.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake firefighters to hand out coats for kids at local schools on Dec. 7
Hundreds of new coats purchased through the Moses Lake Firefighters 1258 benevolent fund will be given away this week a various local schools. Moses Lake Firefighter Jason Koziol says coats will be given away at four different schools between 9 am. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Longview 9am.
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 29, 2022
Maria Rosario Larios Torres, 73, of Pasco, died Nov. 22 in Richland. She was born in Rancho El Molino, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 24 years. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements. Kenneth R. Wilson. Kenneth Ray Wilson, 96, of Burbank,...
Update | Snow storm forces Tri-City school closures, delays. Hanford on late start
Schools around the Mid-Columbia have already started announcing delays for Monday morning. Here’s a list of the latest alerts.
Flu arrives early in Tri-Cities, as ERs are busy with respiratory cases. More COVID deaths
13 confirmed flu deaths already this season in Washington state.
ifiberone.com
Frigid Friday: Record-breaking temperature lows expected on Friday for Moses Lake, Ephrata areas; Wenatchee to see single digits
MOSES LAKE - Bundle up and stay inside if you can, it’s going to get exceptionally cold on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Record-breaking temperatures that will take thermometers into the single digits are expected in the Wenatchee Valley and upper Columbia Basin early Friday. Meteorologists tell...
Air 4 Adventure: Let’s travel on the Keller Ferry
WILBUR, Wash. — The Keller Ferry carries passengers across the Columbia River north of Wilbur, Washington. Not only does it give people a ride, but it also gives them a great view of the water. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we take a live look at the ferry from the Air 4 Adventure drone. For all of our Air...
Job fair to hire 1,700 workers. Pay is among the highest in Eastern WA
The Hanford jobs range from interns, clerks, engineers and truck drivers to nurses, firefighters, attorneys and more.
ifiberone.com
Newhouse: Reintroducing grizzly bears in North Cascades 'is a threat'
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dan Newhouse, a Republican congressman who represents Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, disagrees with the widely-considered concept of reintroducing grizzly bears into local forests. Earlier this month, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced its intent to evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to...
