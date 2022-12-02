Read full article on original website
Near record warmth for early December
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with mild low 70s this afternoon. Showers across the state have stayed away from SGA! This trend holds for the week which keeps it mostly dry. While rain chances are slim, a southerly flow pushes unseasonably warm air into the area. Temperatures rise about 15-20 degrees above average with near record warmth. Highs top mid-upper 70s around 80 as lows drop only into the upper 50s to low 60s.
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold front will move across the region this evening going on into Sunday. This is why a few showers will be likely, but not widespread due to limited shower development. However, the increased moisture will allow for a few areas of patchy fog into Sunday morning. What about temperatures? There really will not be much of a cool-down with this frontal system as lows for tonight will be in the upper 50s and low 60s and high temperatures for Sunday in the upper 60s to low 70s. How much the temperatures warm up for Sunday will mainly be depended on the extent of afternoon cloud cover. A high-pressure system will take over after the front moves through, this will allow for much drier and quiet weather in SWGA next week. However, a disturbance will break through that high pressure on Monday to allow for a few showers and cloud cover once again before that same high pressure grows in strength to dry us out for the rest of the week. Will there be significant rain chances? No, it will look similar to weekend rainfall potential. As we dry out, warmer, more humid air will filter in to warm things up during the mid-week. This will cause overnight lows and warmer highs to be nearly 10 to 20 degrees warmer than average for early December. This means a lot of 70s and maybe some 80s are possible into next week. Low temperatures sitting in the upper 50s and low 60s. We could be seeing a potential for a new cold front by the end of the work week, but the current guidance is fairly low in confidence on this trend.
Weekend brings more clouds than rain
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Abundant sunshine with seasonably warm upper 60s low 70s Friday afternoon. Tonight, patchy fog and not as cold with lows in the low 50s. For the weekend warmer mid 70s with increasing clouds and a few passing showers Saturday. Clouds hold with little sunshine Sunday and highs in the upper 60s.
Albany business districts proposal in the works
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders want to revitalize business in the Good Life City. A possible plan: establishing what they’re calling “commercial districts” in needed areas, like around the Albany Mall. City Commissioner Chad Warbington said Albany is the Atlanta of Southwest Georgia. He said things...
Americus Times-Recorder
Soundtrack to December 7, 2016
We don’t remember 9:40am on December 7, 2016, for its silence. But perhaps, for the briefest of moments there was quiet. Maybe somewhere around this time all of the Kingdom of God stood in holy silence. But it wasn’t that way in our little corner of the map. In fact, the noises of the day are so haunting, it is the soundtrack of tragedy.
Team of the Week: Schley Wildcats
ELLAVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In August 53 teams here in South Georgia had the goal of making it to the first week of December for an opportunity to play for a coveted State Championship. Well, we have arrived and two teams are left standing. One, the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes who are looking to go back to back, we will have more on their journey later this week, but today we honor a program trying to capture the first state title in it’s history. A big win Friday night earns them the final team of the week of 2022.
Annual Christmas Parade set to return in Thomasville
Thomasville's annual Christmas Parade is set to return Monday evening, encouraging community members to get into the Christmas spirit and come out to enjoy the event.
2 late Albany leaders honored at tree lighting ceremony
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday the 32nd celebration of Lights Christmas parade was hosted and a part of the parade was the annual Christmas lighting ceremony. This year the lighting ceremony honored two late Albany leaders. One was Dr. Anthony Parker, who spent nearly three decades as Albany Tech’s President. Another was Reverend Charles Sherrod. Sherrod helped found and lead the Albany Movement.
Lee Co. Christmas parade spreads early holiday joy
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been an early Christmas in some cities throughout South Georgia. Saturday morning streets were blocked off in Lee County for the 34th annual Spirit of Christmas Parade and Festival. People showed up and showed out in their best Christmas decorations and costumes. The Lee...
Albany Herald
Kountry Wayne brings comedy tour to Albany Municipal Auditorium
ALBANY — Comedian Kountry Wayne, aka, Wayne Colley, announced Monday that his “Help Is on the Way” Comedy Tour, produced by Live Nation, is coming to Albany. The tour marks Wayne’s return to the stage following his “Straight Out of the Mud” spring 2022 tour, where the charismatic comic performed to sold-out crowds in theaters across the U.S.
Bainbridge park expansion project underway
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A park known as Chason Park is getting expanded thanks to federal funds. The City of Bainbridge was awarded $1.2 million from the Department of Community Affairs for Rural Downtown Redevelopment. They also received over $30,000 from a trust foundation. All the money will go towards the Chason Park Expansion Project.
New mural comes to Albany’s Southside
APD: Body found in 2500 Block of North Jefferson
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A body was found on the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street Sunday evening, according to Albany police Department. On Dec. 4, officers responded to the 2500 block of North Jefferson Street, in reference to a deceased person. Nicky Bentley, a 37-year-old white male, was found dead at the location.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University Christmas Concert 2022
The Albany State University (ASU) Concert Chorale presented its Annual Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 4, at 6 p.m. at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church. The concert, conducted by Dr. Marcia Hood, Chair of the Department of Arts and Humanities, featured Paul Basler’s Missa Kenya and other holiday favorites.
Former WALB anchor completes last chemo treatment
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former WALB Anchor Ruthie Garner rang the bell on Thursday at Phoebe Putney Hospital as she completed her last chemotherapy treatment. She had family members, friends and Phoebe staff members to help her celebrate and cheer her on.
Motorcycle club takes holiday giving to 'Another Level'
ALBANY — Talk about an aptly named club. Members of the Albany-based Another Level Motorcycle Club LLC are taking their community involvement to another level by teaming with the Georgia State Patrol and Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany to solicit donations for the 15th annual community Toys for Tots drive.
wfxl.com
17-year-old Florida teen robbed, vehicle hijacked at Westwood Apartments in Albany
A vehicle hijacking investigation is underway in Albany after a 17-year-old Florida teen was robbed and their vehicle was stolen. On December 3, officers responded to the Westwood Apartments, located in the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue, in reference to a motor vehicle hijacking. Police say, the 17-year-old male...
Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia
APD: Florida teen carjacked in Albany after meeting with people from social media group
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida teen was carjacked at gunpoint after meeting with people from an Instagram group, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). A 17-year-old drove from Florida to Westwood Apartments in Albany to go to a car meetup. After getting to the apartments and picking up...
Bainbridge Saturday march calls for an end to gun violence
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, many people from the Bainbridge community showed their support by participating in a march to spread love and end hate in their community. Patrick Riley, a Bainbridge native, was motivated to organize a march against gun violence after a fatal shooting happened on Nov. 27 and took the life of 16-year-old K’Darius Smart.
