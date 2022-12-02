Prince William Speaks Out Following Allegations His Godmother Made Racist Remarks During Event At Buckingham Palace

mega

Prince William broke his silence after his godmother Lady Susan Hussey was accused of making racist remarks during an event at Buckingham Palace.

Ngozi Fulani , who was at the event hosted by Queen Consort Camilla to raise awareness about violence against women, tweeted about the interesting interaction.

Hussey apparently asked, "Where are you from," to which she replied she was from the organization Sistah Space. The royal aide kept asking her about her nationality, despite the woman saying she was British. "Where do your people come from ?" Hussey kept asking.

"I am of African heritage, Caribbean descent, and British nationality,” Fulani told Hussey, to which she said, “Oh, so you’re from…”

“It was such a shock to me and the other two women that we were stunned to temporary silence. I just stood at the edge of the room, smiled and engaged briefly with who spoke to me until I could leave ," Fulani said.

She continued, “Standing there in a room packed with people while this violation was taking place was so strange, especially as the event was about violence against women … I let my guard down. Never again. It was such a struggle to stay in a space that you were violated in.”

A spokesperson for the Prince of Wales said it was "really disappointing" to hear about the incident and condemned his godmother.

“Racism has no place in our society, these comments were unacceptable and it's right that the individual concerned has stepped down," he said in a statement.

This is not the first time the royal family has been accused of being racist . In March 2021, Meghan Markle claimed someone was "concerned" about the color of Archie's skin.

“In those months when I was pregnant ... we have in tandem the conversation of ‘he won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born ,” the former actress told Oprah Winfrey .

