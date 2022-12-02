ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 top NYPD executives retiring at end of year

By CBS New York Team
 4 days ago

4 NYPD executives retiring at end of December 00:27

NEW YORK -- Four top NYPD executives, including the chiefs of transit and housing, are stepping down.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Thursday announced the retirements of Chief of Transit Jason Wilcox, Chief of Housing Kathleen O'Reilly and Chief of Special Operations Harry Wedin.

The department's deputy commissioner of support services, Robert Martinez, is also retiring.

Sewell expressed gratitude for their decades of service and wished them well.

The retirements will be effective Dec. 30.

Related
njbmagazine.com

FBI Veteran Becomes Port Authority’s New Chief Security Officer

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has announced that Greg Ehrie, a 20-year veteran of the FBI, will join the agency as its chief security officer on Dec. 12. Ehrie’s FBI career involved stints as special agent in charge of intelligence at the New York field office and as special agent in charge of its field office in Newark. Ehrie is currently the chief security officer at the Anti-Defamation League.
NYPD commissioner announces new leadership

NEW YORK -- With public safety a top concern of New Yorkers, Mayor Eric Adams is shuffling the deck at the NYPD, installing a new leadership team.Friday, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell named Jeffrey Maddrey the new Chief of Department.RELATED STORY: 4 top NYPD executives retiring at end of yearChief Thomas Galati will serve in the newly created position of Chief of Intelligence and Counterterrorism.This comes a year into the Adams administration, which has been criticized for failure to bring crime under control.
Syracuse.com

Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY Lt. Governor

New York — Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin were tossed out Monday by a federal judge, leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges and prompting his lawyers to say it was tragic that the case was ever brought. Judge J. Paul...
New York Post

Back-to-back NYC shootings, one near police headquarters, leave two men dead

Two men were shot dead within an hour of each other in New York City on Monday afternoon — with one of the bursts of gun violence taking place just steps from police headquarters, cops said. In the first incident, a 21-year-old man was found shot twice in the chest and once in the leg inside 15 St James Place at the Governor Alfred E. Smith Houses around 2:50 p.m., the NYPD said. The public housing development is located across the street from One Police Plaza in Lower Manhattan. Less than an hour later, at around 3:30 p.m., a man was shot once in the head in...
New York Post

Worker: NYC shelter fired me for warning about transgender serial killer Marceline Harvey

An ex-case worker at a Manhattan senior shelter claims she was fired for warning that twice-convicted murderer Marceline Harvey threatened her at the facility — even after the alleged serial killer was charged in the grisly slaying of a former resident. Monica Archer, who worked at George Daly House — a short-term housing alternative for seniors in Alphabet City — alleged in a 16-page lawsuit filed Monday that 83-year-old Harvey was allowed to live at the facility despite the warnings. Bosses at the non-profit then elected to move Harvey into her own apartment — and one week later, she was charged with...
New York Post

NYPD undergoes massive shakeup 2 days after new Chief of Department named

The NYPD underwent a massive shakeup Friday, with 18 changes in police leadership announced — just two days after Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey took the reins, The Post has learned. Among the moves was the appointment of Deputy Chief John Chell — a close pal to the department’s new highest-ranking uniformed officer — to Chief of Patrol, according to the orders sent out to the department. In 2008, then-Lt. Chell fatally shot 25-year-old Ortanzso Bovell when the cop was side-swiped by the stolen car that Bovell was driving and the officer’s firearm went off accidentally, killing the man, according...
New York Post

NYC’s plan to close Rikers Island jail complex is not going to cut it

If New York City closes the jail complex on Rikers Island, as it is slated to do in 2027, the “borough-based jails” erected in its place will leave the city with room for just 3,300 detainees. That’s nowhere near enough, I argue in a new Manhattan Institute report: Nearly 6,000 people are on Rikers right now, and with crime still rising, that population will only grow.  Some people aren’t convinced. Speaking to The Post, state Senate Correction Chair Julia Salazar (D-Brooklyn), a leading advocate of closure, claimed that the report didn’t consider how jailing fewer people for minor crimes might make...
New York Post

Former Brooklyn prosecutor cops to role in nationwide marijuana ring: feds

A disgraced former Brooklyn prosecutor has copped to federal charges that he helped run a nationwide marijuana distribution ring — including while he was still trying cases for the DA’s office. Ramy Joudeh, 36, admitted in Brooklyn federal court Thursday that he used his cell phone to help arrange for crates of marijuana to be shipped to associates in California from a New Jersey auto shop since at least 2014, federal court records reviewed by The Post show. Federal investigators said they nabbed Joudeh red-handed after he came on their radar during a probe and they tapped his phone in late winter...
New York Post

Ill-conceived bail reform laws have plunged New York into a state of chaos

This past August, I decided to leave my position as the administrative judge of Queens Supreme Court Criminal Term. This was a difficult decision, as I loved my job and my term was not set to expire until the end of 2024. But public safety in New York City is being undermined by politicians who lack the courage to stand up to misguided advocates. Retiring from the bench was the only way I would be able to speak my mind and correct the critical problems our criminal-justice system is facing, including bail reform. That is why I decided to run...
Richard Cottingham confesses to 5 murders on Long Island

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Monday, the books closed on five Long Island murders after Richard Cottingham, an admitted serial killer, claimed responsibility. It was a day families who waited decades for justice thought would never come, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported. Decades of emotion poured out in the Nassau County courthouse as long-sought answers were finally found. In stoic succession, Cottingham, already imprisoned for life for a dozen murders, pleaded guilty to five more from a New Jersey prison hospital. The only emotion came from his victims' families, including Jim Martino, whose sister Diane Cusick was killed on a shopping trip to Green Acres Mall...
New York Post

Man wrongfully convicted of subway stabbing gets $18M from NYC, NY State

A man who spent more than 25 years in jail for a high-profile subway stabbing before his conviction was tossed out will receive a nearly $18 million settlement from New York City and State. Johnny Hincapie, 50, was among a group of men accused of stabbing Utah tourist Brian Wattkins, 22, to death in 1990 at the East 53rd Street subway station, but Hincapie said he had been coerced into falsely confessing to the killing. Watkins and his parents had just returned to Manhattan from the US Open tennis tournament when the gang of armed muggers encircled them. Hincapie recanted his confession,...
