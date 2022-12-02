4 top NYPD executives retiring at end of year

4 NYPD executives retiring at end of December 00:27

NEW YORK -- Four top NYPD executives, including the chiefs of transit and housing, are stepping down.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Thursday announced the retirements of Chief of Transit Jason Wilcox, Chief of Housing Kathleen O'Reilly and Chief of Special Operations Harry Wedin.

The department's deputy commissioner of support services, Robert Martinez, is also retiring.

Sewell expressed gratitude for their decades of service and wished them well.

The retirements will be effective Dec. 30.