krcrtv.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-5 reopens north of Redding at Fawndale on Monday
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, 2:30 p.m. Monday:. All vehicles traveling north on Interstate 5 through Shasta County are allowed to proceed past Fawndale Rd., according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans closed I-5 to all traffic 10 miles north of Redding early Monday morning following winter weather conditions making it...
krcrtv.com
Impacts of closing Interstate 5: truckers and Northstate businesses
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Winter weather hit the Northstate hard over the weekend and made the roads in the mountain areas even more dangerous. In response, northbound Interstate 5 closed at the Fawndale, roughly 10 miles north of Redding, and forced travelers to either turn around or face the long wait.
actionnewsnow.com
Fatal crash in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - 8:06 PM UPDATE - Red Bluff CHP says one person has died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck. CHP says the crash occurred at 5:40 p.m. on South Avenue between Michigan Avenue and Hall Road when a sedan traveling westbound merged into the eastbound lane to pass a vehicle. The sedan crashed head-on into a semi-truck that officials say was transporting approximately 70,000 pounds of lumber.
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says that vehicles are no longer being screened for chains Sunday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:33 P.M. UPDATE - On Facebook Caltrans says that vehicles are no longer being screened for chains on Sunday. Starting at around 9 a.m. Sunday Caltrans was checking for chains on northbound I-5 at Fawndale, 10 miles north of Redding. They were checking for chains due to...
Mount Shasta Herald
UPDATE: Highway 89 in eastern Shasta County closed due to crash
Highway 89, about 3 miles north of the junction with Highway 44 in eastern Shasta County, has been closed due to a big rig crash. The highway remains closed while crews remove the truck from the roadway. Update at 1:30 p.m. Caltrans was no longer screening for chains for vehicles...
actionnewsnow.com
Early morning fire burns Tehama County mobile home
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a fully involved mobile home fire in Tehama County Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said it arrived at the scene on the 16000 block of Big Pines Drive around 3:15 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
actionnewsnow.com
Northbound I-5 reopens in Redding after multiple-vehicle crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:43 P.M. UPDATE - All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are reopen in Redding after a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened just south of the Hilltop Drive overcrossing. No information about injuries was provided. This is a developing...
krcrtv.com
Redding councilman responds to crime concerns ahead of Tuesday's big meeting
REDDING, Calif. — Last Thursday, KRCR spoke with business owners in Redding who have grown frustrated with a crime cycle in their area. These same business owners in Cypress Square—The Modern Pup and Lucky Miller's Deli & Market—told KRCR's Sam Chimenti they will be attending Tuesday's busy Redding City Council Meeting to publicly voice their frustrations.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
Chain control in effect on California's I-5 near Redding amid heavy snow
A portion of California's Interstate 5 near Redding was temporarily closed to traffic on Thursday morning as a cold front slammed California.
actionnewsnow.com
NVCF water delivery program expands to Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - People who live in Tehama County and Glenn County and have dry wells can apply for free water deliveries through the North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF). The NVCF says a $5 million grant it received for drought relief will help start water deliveries to Tehama County,...
krcrtv.com
What is the process after stuff the bus is over?
REDDING, Calif. — Over two buses were filled with donated toys and food during this year's Stuff the Bus event in Redding and Chico—making it one of the most successful in the Northstate so far!. The Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) Officer for Shasta County Salvation Army, Darryck Dwelle,...
actionnewsnow.com
Lighted Christmas Parade taking place Saturday at 6 p.m. in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Active 20-30 Club of Redding will be hosting the 2022 Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday night, starting at 6 p.m. The theme of this year's parade is “All Aboard the Ornament Express.” Multiple floats inspired by the theme will be seen traveling through downtown Redding.
krcrtv.com
Construction on Redding's state-of-the-art cancer treatment center to begin within a year
REDDING, Calif. — Pushed back by the pandemic, and other delays, work is expected to start within a year and a half on a state-of-the-art cancer treatment center in Redding. The Regional Cancer Center is planned for 11 wooded acres bordered by the Sacramento River and Cypress Avenue. Mercy...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff's first dispensary opens to hundreds of customers
RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Red Bluff's first cannabis dispensary opened it's doors to hundreds of excited customers this afternoon. The Sundial Collective's Red Bluff store opened at 9 A.M. this morning to over 400 people who had lined up around the store for it's opening. The Redding-based dispensary recently partnered with The Redding Rancheria Economic Corporation in hopes to expand their business, and have been looking to open shops in areas such as Willows, Woodlands, San Diego, and Bishop.
California's 'MAGA-led' Shasta County lurches further right
November's election results have strengthened the conservative majority's grip.
krcrtv.com
Woman dies trying to save longtime boyfriend after crash in Anderson
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The family of Lisa Bacon wanted her story told after she was killed trying to rescue her long-time boyfriend from a fatal motorcycle crash last Thursday. "She was a mother, she was a daughter, she was a granddaughter, she was an aunt and so much...
krcrtv.com
Package thief caught on camera; Shasta County deputies warn locals of holiday thefts
REDDING, Calif. — The local Sheriff's office is warning residents about package thieves after a recent Sunday-morning theft was caught on camera outside of a home in Shasta Lake. A video posted to Shasta County Sheriff's Office's (SCSO) social media shows the theft at around 8 a.m. on Sunday...
AOL Corp
Big winter storm set to hit Northern California with rain, feet of snow. Here’s when
A mighty winter storm will hit the Sierra Nevada mountains starting midweek, expected to drop as much as 3 feet of snow in as many days, while other parts of Northern California including Sacramento will see rain and near-freezing overnight lows. The system is set to arrive Wednesday, according to...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Heavy rain & snow ahead this week!
Get ready for big impacts arriving in your forecast across northern California today. You'll want to bundle up and have your ice scraper handy before you head out the door Wednesday morning, and you'll also want to get your umbrella and tire chains handy as well. A trough of low pressure tracking southeast towards northern California from the Gulf of Alaska will bring cloudy skies, cooler temperature, gusty south winds, and rain & snow to northern California starting through today and lasting through at least Thursday. We have clouds increasing across northern California early Wednesday, and some scattered showers have already started to track inland into the Northern Mountains this morning. The best chance for wet weather will stay in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County through late morning, and then we'll have the potential for more widespread rain and snow showers from this afternoon into tonight. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued down to 2000' in areas of the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains starting at 4pm Wednesday, and a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect down to 3000' in the Sierra at 10pm Wednesday night. Snow levels could dip to around 2000' to 2500' in areas of Trinity and Shasta Counties, and we'll have the potential for snow down into the 3000' to 3500' range in the Sierra Wednesday. That means the upper foothills could get some snowfall Wednesday night into early Thursday. The Winter Storm Warnings will expire through the day on Thursday in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains, while the Sierra has the Winter Storm Warning staying in effect through 10am Friday. Clouds have already started to increase for the start of your morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 20's to 30's in the valley and foothills, and our mountain zones are ranging from the teens to 30's early today. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to 25mph in the afternoon. Stronger south winds will be possible tonight, with gusts up to 35mph in the valley. Gusts up to 60mph will be possible in our mountain areas tonight through early Thursday as the main band of moisture moves through. This could drive whiteout conditions and hazardous travel impacts in our higher elevations. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon.
