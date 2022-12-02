ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-5 reopens north of Redding at Fawndale on Monday

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, 2:30 p.m. Monday:. All vehicles traveling north on Interstate 5 through Shasta County are allowed to proceed past Fawndale Rd., according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans closed I-5 to all traffic 10 miles north of Redding early Monday morning following winter weather conditions making it...
krcrtv.com

Impacts of closing Interstate 5: truckers and Northstate businesses

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Winter weather hit the Northstate hard over the weekend and made the roads in the mountain areas even more dangerous. In response, northbound Interstate 5 closed at the Fawndale, roughly 10 miles north of Redding, and forced travelers to either turn around or face the long wait.
actionnewsnow.com

Fatal crash in Corning

CORNING, Calif. - 8:06 PM UPDATE - Red Bluff CHP says one person has died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck. CHP says the crash occurred at 5:40 p.m. on South Avenue between Michigan Avenue and Hall Road when a sedan traveling westbound merged into the eastbound lane to pass a vehicle. The sedan crashed head-on into a semi-truck that officials say was transporting approximately 70,000 pounds of lumber.
actionnewsnow.com

Caltrans says that vehicles are no longer being screened for chains Sunday

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:33 P.M. UPDATE - On Facebook Caltrans says that vehicles are no longer being screened for chains on Sunday. Starting at around 9 a.m. Sunday Caltrans was checking for chains on northbound I-5 at Fawndale, 10 miles north of Redding. They were checking for chains due to...
Mount Shasta Herald

UPDATE: Highway 89 in eastern Shasta County closed due to crash

Highway 89, about 3 miles north of the junction with Highway 44 in eastern Shasta County, has been closed due to a big rig crash. The highway remains closed while crews remove the truck from the roadway. Update at 1:30 p.m. Caltrans was no longer screening for chains for vehicles...
actionnewsnow.com

Early morning fire burns Tehama County mobile home

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a fully involved mobile home fire in Tehama County Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said it arrived at the scene on the 16000 block of Big Pines Drive around 3:15 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
actionnewsnow.com

Northbound I-5 reopens in Redding after multiple-vehicle crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:43 P.M. UPDATE - All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are reopen in Redding after a multiple-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened just south of the Hilltop Drive overcrossing. No information about injuries was provided. This is a developing...
krcrtv.com

Redding councilman responds to crime concerns ahead of Tuesday's big meeting

REDDING, Calif. — Last Thursday, KRCR spoke with business owners in Redding who have grown frustrated with a crime cycle in their area. These same business owners in Cypress Square—The Modern Pup and Lucky Miller's Deli & Market—told KRCR's Sam Chimenti they will be attending Tuesday's busy Redding City Council Meeting to publicly voice their frustrations.
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
actionnewsnow.com

NVCF water delivery program expands to Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - People who live in Tehama County and Glenn County and have dry wells can apply for free water deliveries through the North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF). The NVCF says a $5 million grant it received for drought relief will help start water deliveries to Tehama County,...
krcrtv.com

What is the process after stuff the bus is over?

REDDING, Calif. — Over two buses were filled with donated toys and food during this year's Stuff the Bus event in Redding and Chico—making it one of the most successful in the Northstate so far!. The Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) Officer for Shasta County Salvation Army, Darryck Dwelle,...
actionnewsnow.com

Lighted Christmas Parade taking place Saturday at 6 p.m. in downtown Redding

REDDING, Calif. - The Active 20-30 Club of Redding will be hosting the 2022 Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday night, starting at 6 p.m. The theme of this year's parade is “All Aboard the Ornament Express.” Multiple floats inspired by the theme will be seen traveling through downtown Redding.
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff's first dispensary opens to hundreds of customers

RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Red Bluff's first cannabis dispensary opened it's doors to hundreds of excited customers this afternoon. The Sundial Collective's Red Bluff store opened at 9 A.M. this morning to over 400 people who had lined up around the store for it's opening. The Redding-based dispensary recently partnered with The Redding Rancheria Economic Corporation in hopes to expand their business, and have been looking to open shops in areas such as Willows, Woodlands, San Diego, and Bishop.
krcrtv.com

Woman dies trying to save longtime boyfriend after crash in Anderson

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The family of Lisa Bacon wanted her story told after she was killed trying to rescue her long-time boyfriend from a fatal motorcycle crash last Thursday. "She was a mother, she was a daughter, she was a granddaughter, she was an aunt and so much...
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Heavy rain & snow ahead this week!

Get ready for big impacts arriving in your forecast across northern California today. You'll want to bundle up and have your ice scraper handy before you head out the door Wednesday morning, and you'll also want to get your umbrella and tire chains handy as well. A trough of low pressure tracking southeast towards northern California from the Gulf of Alaska will bring cloudy skies, cooler temperature, gusty south winds, and rain & snow to northern California starting through today and lasting through at least Thursday. We have clouds increasing across northern California early Wednesday, and some scattered showers have already started to track inland into the Northern Mountains this morning. The best chance for wet weather will stay in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County through late morning, and then we'll have the potential for more widespread rain and snow showers from this afternoon into tonight. Winter Storm Warnings have been issued down to 2000' in areas of the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains starting at 4pm Wednesday, and a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect down to 3000' in the Sierra at 10pm Wednesday night. Snow levels could dip to around 2000' to 2500' in areas of Trinity and Shasta Counties, and we'll have the potential for snow down into the 3000' to 3500' range in the Sierra Wednesday. That means the upper foothills could get some snowfall Wednesday night into early Thursday. The Winter Storm Warnings will expire through the day on Thursday in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains, while the Sierra has the Winter Storm Warning staying in effect through 10am Friday. Clouds have already started to increase for the start of your morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 20's to 30's in the valley and foothills, and our mountain zones are ranging from the teens to 30's early today. Winds will be out of the south to 15mph, and we'll have the potential for gusts up to 25mph in the afternoon. Stronger south winds will be possible tonight, with gusts up to 35mph in the valley. Gusts up to 60mph will be possible in our mountain areas tonight through early Thursday as the main band of moisture moves through. This could drive whiteout conditions and hazardous travel impacts in our higher elevations. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the valley, upper 30's to upper 40's in the foothills, and mid 30's to mid 40's in our mountain zones Wednesday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy