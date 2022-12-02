Sunnyvale man dies day after crash on Highway 237

PIX Now 09:39

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF/BCN) – A crash on state Highway 237 in Sunnyvale Wednesday resulted in a 61-year-old man dying from his wounds the following day, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday on westbound Highway 237 east of Mathilda Avenue.

According to the CHP's preliminary investigation, a 62-year-old woman driving a 2007 Lexus ES 350 took her eyes off the road, then when she looked back she saw that traffic had come to a stop and hit her brakes, but crashed into the vehicle in front of her.

The woman had the 61-year-old man as a passenger in the right rear of the Lexus and he was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He struck the back of the front passenger seat and was taken to Stanford Medical Center, according to the CHP.

At about 12:20 p.m. Thursday, the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office notified the CHP that the passenger had succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. His name is not yet being released.

No other details about the crash were immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's San Jose-area office at (408) 961-0900.