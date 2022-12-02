Read full article on original website
The Chef Behind This Long-Running Fine Dining Pop-Up Is Opening a Pac-Heights Restaurant
Diners have gotten acquainted with chef Mike Lanham’s post-modern American cuisine through his fine-dining pop-up Anomaly, which took up residency in spots like Serpentine, Stable Cafe, and Mansion on Sutter since 2018. Now, Lanham is preparing to welcome customers into a space of his own, with the December 14 opening of Anomaly in its new Lower Pac Heights home at 2600 Sutter Street.
Where to Dine for Hanukkah in Las Vegas 2022
Hanukkah starts at sundown on December 18, and for eight days, the Festival of Lights celebrates with dreidels, oil-based foods such as doughnuts and latkes, and lighting the menorah. The holiday extends until December 26 and menus are available at local restaurants every day of the holiday, unless otherwise specified. Here is a look at where to celebrate Hanukkah with food in Las Vegas.
Revealed: Thousands More Disabled People Required For UK TV Industry To Reflect Country Make-Up
The UK TV industry needs to attract another 13,500 disabled people to be truly reflective of the workforce and population, according to a landmark disability in TV report issued today by diversity body Diamond. Analyzing disability progress over the past five years, the report said the scale of growth required is “substantial and the key challenges are systemic and lie at industry level,” especially behind the camera, in order to properly represent a minority that make up around one-fifth of the UK population. Diamond’s top line number crunching found 5.8% disability representation off-screen and 8% on-screen in 2020/21 – the most recent...
Michelin Awards Stars to 8 New Los Angeles Restaurants for 2022
Clear skies meant lots of stars for Los Angeles tonight, as the Michelin Guide doled out one- and two-star awards to a slew of restaurants in a live (and hard-to-hear) ceremony with very repetitive celebration music at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Dozens of Los Angeles area restaurants received the coveted accolade, while some restaurants actually saw their stars disappear.
Moby’s Once-Famous LA Vegan Restaurant Little Pine Has Quietly Closed
The last days of Moby’s once-beloved Silver Lake vegan restaurant Little Pine have come and gone without much of a goodbye. The seven-year-old restaurant permanently closed earlier this fall, though there have been rumors of a wine-focused rebrand at the Rowena Avenue space some time down the line; nothing has come as yet.
Moment staff from Salt Bae’s London steakhouse carry activists out of restaurant
Environmental activists were physically removed from Salt Bae’s Knightsbridge steakhouse by staff after a protest at the venue.Demonstrators from Animal Rebellion, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, entered Nusr-Et in the upmarket central London district on Saturday evening and sat at empty tables.Shortly before 7pm, and to the applause of diners, the protesters were carried out of the restaurant, which serves gold-plated steaks costing up to £1,450, and put on the pavement outside.They said they targeted the restaurant because it is symbolic of a “broken system”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK’s first-ever Christmas grotto for children with vision impairment launchesHeavy smoke billows from Russia's Kursk Airfield after drone attackProtests erupt after Indonesia bans sex outside marriage
Uber Eats and Chicago Reach $10 Million Settlement Over Deceptive Practices
Last year, the city of Chicago sued both DoorDash and Gruhub, accusing the third-party delivery couriers in separate filings of illegal business operations. Allegations include accusing Grubhub of ignoring the city’s pandemic emergency fee cap and both platforms for listing restaurants on ordering platforms without their consent. Somehow, Uber...
Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants
At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
This New Korean Restaurant Is Translating Ancient Dishes for Modern-Day San Francisco
San Francisco is already home to several stunning Korean fine-dining restaurants, and now Suragan is the latest to join the scene with chef Jongmoon Choi bringing an ancient twist to the genre. Choi is pulling recipes from historical Korean cookbooks and places such as the Sanga Yorok, which dates to 1450 as a record of dishes made and served to the royal family during the Joseon dynasty of Korea, a time period considered to be when Korean cuisine flourished.
