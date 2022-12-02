Read full article on original website
WWE RAW REPORT: WHO GETS THE CHANCE TO POTENTIALLY FACE BIANCA?, A US TITLE MATCH, A NUMBER ONE CONTENDER MATCH NEXT WEEK, POKER SET BACK DECADES, AND MORE
Your announcers are Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick. We see footage from earlier in the day when the Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn arrived at the building. Byron ambushed them to ask about the tag title match. Matt Riddle scoots past them and Jey says he is going to...
MJF AND WWE, WHAT IF BROCK LESNAR WAS CM PUNK, WOULD I WATCH AEW IF I DIDN’T HAVE TO AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Can you explain what exactly AEW is doing with the whole Jade Cargill/Bow Wow situation? Is he trying to romance her or is this gonna lead to a match of some kind with Kiera Horgan in Bow Wow's corner only to turn on him and the entire thing was a set up. The most bizarre thing to happen in recent memory. I don't know if you would agree but the whole thing has a WCW 2000 Master P vibe to it.
WE HEAR LESS COMPLAINTS WHEN WWE IS DELIVERING A BETTER PRODUCT, I AM OK WITH FANS MAKING EXCUSES FOR WHAT THEY LIKE, IMAGINARY FANS AT LEAST TELL A BOOKER WHAT HE WANTS TO HEAR AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Tony Khan started a second fantasy wrestling “show” when he was almost 30 years old. Was one really not enough for him?. Apparently not. That audience of three was probably just not satisfied with one...
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
WWE will present Monday Night Raw tonight on the USA Network from Washington, DC at the Capitol One Arena, featuring:. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Matt Riddle and Elias. *JBL Invitational Poker Game.
MUSTAFA ALI TALKS, NEW WWE MERCH AND MORE
WWE Shop has a new line of longsleeve men's shirts featuring designs with Randy Savage, Undertaker, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Randy Orton and Ultimate Warrior. There is also a new line of fleece throw blankets with designs for Brock Lesnar, Randy Savage, Steve Austin, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Mustafa
AEW RAMPAGE AUDIENCE DOWN IN RETURN TO FRIDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT
The 12/2 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT brought in 360,000 overnight viewers, down last week's 411,000 overnight viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW garnered a 0.08, down from last week's 0.11. Date AEW RAMPAGE AEW People 18-49 Rating. 08/18/21 Debut Episode 740,000 0.30. 08/20/21 The First Dance, CM Punk...
UPDATED WWE NXT LINEUP FOR TOMORROW
The updated lineup for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT:. *Last stop before NXT: Deadline this Saturday. *Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Andre Chase vs. Axiom vs. Von Wagner. *Women's Iron Survivor Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty...
BRAY WYATT, STEEL CAGE MATCH ADDED TO WWE HOLIDAY TOUR LATER THIS MONTH
Columbus, OH - 12/26:. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins - Steel Cage Match. *Also Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, The Miz, Johnny Gargano, Baron Corbin, Elias, Matt Riddle, Bobby Lashley. Atlanta, GA - 12/27:. *Bray Wyatt appearing. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins -...
DUSTIN RHODES PAYS TRIBUTE TO BARRY WINDHAM, MAX CASTER IN CONCERT AND MORE
Jon Moxley has been announced as appearing on Dynamite.
IRON SURVIVOR WILD CARD MATCHES, X-PAC & PROFITS ON THE BUMP, U.S. TITLE HEADLINING LIVE EVENTS AND MORE
Beyond tonight's edition of Raw, WWE has a busy broadcast and live schedule this week, including the latest NXT PPV. Tomorrow, WWE will broadcast NXT on the USA Network, featuring the last stop before NXT: Deadline this Saturday, Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Andre Chase vs. Axiom vs. Von Wagner, Women's Iron Survivor Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley vs. Indi Hartwell, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will perform their version of " A Christmas Story" and Tony D'Angelo returning to the ring.
WWE NXT PRESENTING DEADLINE THIS SATURDAY
WWE NXT will present their NXT Deadline event this Saturday 12/10 on the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews. *First-ever Men's Iron Survivor Challenge: Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy vs. JD McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. the winner of tomorrow's Wild Card match.
12/5 THIS DAY IN HISTORY: TNA ANNOUNCES THEY WILL IGNITE A NEW MONDAY NIGHT WAR, AJ STYLES DEPARTS TNA
On this day in history in .... 1977 - Bill Dundee & Norvell Austin defeat Dennis Condrey & Phil Hickerson in Memphis, Tennessee to win the AWA Southern Tag Team Title. On the same show, Jerry Lawler defeats Jimmy Valiant for the AWA Southern Heavyweight Title, starting his third of an eventual 33 runs with the belt.
KEVIN NASH THANKS WRESTLING FANS FOR HELPING HIM HONOR HIS LATE SON TRISTEN
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash tweeted the following:.
HORROR FILM STARRING AEW STARS NOW STREAMING, SARAYA ON RETURN TO RING & MORE AEW NEWS AND NOTES
AEW Star Saraya Never Expected To Wrestle Again After '16 Neck Injury | TMZ Sports. Mikey Rukus on his creative process for AEW Symphony: Series 2.
ECW FOUNDER TOD GORDON'S MEMOIR WILL BE RELEASED ON...
Tod is God: The Authorized Story of How I Created Extreme Championship Wrestling, the official memoir of ECW founder Tod Gordon will be officially released on 7/25/23. Gordon's memoir, co-authored by Sean Oliver, will be published in hardcover by Permuted Press. Promotional material for book notes:. The uncensored inside story...
NJPW'S SHANE HASTE APPEARING IN NEW REALITY SERIES
Eight-time, Paralympic Medalist and current world record holder, Blake Leeper to star in new unscripted series for TMB's People Are Awesome. Eight-time Paralympic Track and Field medalist and current world record holder, Blake Leeper was born missing both legs below the knees because of a congenital birth defect. Never one to back down from a challenge, "The Speed Demon" will step outside of his comfort zone to conquer a series of unusual and athletic challenges specifically designed to test his physical prowess. In each episode, Blake will meet with an expert or athlete to recreate viral acts of physical feats.
AEW VIDEOS
Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett Prove they Belong in the AEW Tag Team Title Picture | AEW Rampage, 12/2/22. ""Busy Boys" - Dalton Castle ROH Entrance Theme | ROH Music. Athena Continues to Roll Ahead of her ROH Women's Title Match | AEW Rampage, 12/2/22.
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *Kip Sabian vs. Alex Reynolds. *Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aaron Solo. *Nick Comorato vs, Hagane Shinno. *Emi Sakura vs. Madison Rayne. *Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Alice Crowley & Kittle LeFleur. *Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory. *Top Flight vs. The Outrunners.
THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF AEW DARK - ELEVATION IS NOW STREAMING
This week's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation is now streaming:. *Kip Sabian vs. Alex Reynolds. *Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aaron Solo. *Nick Comorato vs, Hagane Shinno. *Emi Sakura vs. Madison Rayne. *Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Alice Crowley & Kittle LeFleur. *Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory. *Top Flight vs....
FORMER NWA WORLD CHAMPION & ALL-TIME GREAT BARRY WINDHAM SUFFERS HEART ATTACK, CURRENTLY IN ICU
Former NWA World Champion and all-time great Barry Windham suffered a heart attack over the weekend while traveling through the Atlanta airport and is currently hospitalized in Intensive Care. Windham's niece Mika Rotunda has launched a GoFund Me Campaign to assist Windham:. With deep sadness I regret to inform that...
