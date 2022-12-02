You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Can you explain what exactly AEW is doing with the whole Jade Cargill/Bow Wow situation? Is he trying to romance her or is this gonna lead to a match of some kind with Kiera Horgan in Bow Wow's corner only to turn on him and the entire thing was a set up. The most bizarre thing to happen in recent memory. I don't know if you would agree but the whole thing has a WCW 2000 Master P vibe to it.

22 HOURS AGO