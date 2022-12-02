ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

247Sports

Colorado QB commit Ryan Staub playing the waiting game

The recent hiring of Deion Sanders by Colorado has generated a ton of national buzz and excitement but also some trepidation for the Buffs ’23 commit class including long time Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch quarterback pledge Ryan Staub. Staub committed to the Buffs back in January following an...
The Spun

ESPN Predicts Score Of Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU

The College Football Playoff field was officially unveiled on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, No. 1 seed Georgia will take on No. 4 seed Ohio State, while in the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Michigan will take on No. 3 seed TCU. ESPN's college football guru, Adam Rittenberg, has released...
247Sports

Alabama transfer RB Trey Sanders campaigns for Colorado offer after Deion Sanders becomes head coach

Deion Sanders is the next head football coach at Colorado. The NFL legend's mere presence in Boulder is expected to lure talent that is unprecedented for the Buffaloes, as was the case when Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State. Running back Trey Sanders, a former 5-star prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal after four seasons at Alabama, wasted no time in reaching out to Sanders publicly.
The Spun

Lee Corso Predicting Very Controversial College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff chaos got started on Friday night during the Pac-12 title game as Utah took down No. 4 USC. Unfortunately, an injured Caleb Williams wasn't able to lift his team to victory and the Trojans fell by a final score of 47-24. If ESPN analyst Lee Corso has anything to say about it, that won't be the last upset.
Athlon Sports

College Football World Stunned By Heisman Finalist Snub

On Monday night, the four finalists in the running for the 2022 Heisman Trophy were revealed.  The list includes: USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. Notice any obvious snubs? Fans are shocked Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
The Spun

College Football Star Quarterback Announces He's Returning In 2023

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was one of the best quarterbacks in college football this year. Penix Jr., the transfer from Indiana, threw for 4,354 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Huskies star quarterback will be back in 2023. Penix Jr. announced on Sunday night that he will...
The Spun

Ryan Day Has Clear Preference For National Title Opponent

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups were finally set on Sunday afternoon. Georgia, who won the national championship last season, is going to take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while Michigan will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Some thought that OSU was going to play Michigan in...
247Sports

One SEC transfer wanted $700k from WVU as a starting point

The combination of NIL and the one-time free transfer in the NCAA Transfer Portal has created quite a mess in the world of college athletics. Players are entering the portal at an unprecedented rate and, nowadays, many of those who are entering the portal are doing so basically for one thing - to hear offers from other schools about their NIL. While football has been the most talked about version of this, basketball has certainly had its fair share of bidding wars in the portal. Earlier this week, West Virginia University Director of Player Personnel Jay Kuntz joined Mike Casazza on the podcast to discuss a variety of topics centered around rebuilding this roster, mostly through the transfer portal. They also discussed NIL success in Morgantown, but there came a point where Kuntz had to draw a line - when one SEC transfer had a huge starting "salary" demand right off the bat. Listen to that quick story in the video above, then check out the entire interview in the podcast below.
247Sports

PODCAST: Dan Lanning updates us on the OC search, Bo Nix, Transfers in and out of Oregon, and a lot more

Dan Lanning held a press conference after the Oregon Ducks were selected to play in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. This was his first presser since speaking after the loss at Oregon State, and he provided updates on the search for a new offensive coordinator, Bo Nix, transfers, Oregon's recruitment in the transfer portal, how the Ducks are operating without a few transfers, and a lot more. Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack of DuckTerritory.com break down all the items from that press conference you need to know about.
247Sports

BREAKING: Scholarship QB enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Redshirt freshman quarterback Will Crowder has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The Gardendale (AL) athlete will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school. Crowder came to WVU as part of the Class of 2021, redshirting after appearing in a pair of games that...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its Final Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its final top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Conference championship weekend is in the books, with a couple of notable upsets taking place on Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Will the College Football Playoff picture be impacted?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index,...
247Sports

Alabama starting left guard Javion Cohen entering transfer portal

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is entering the transfer portal, he announced Sunday, becoming the ninth Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. "I want to first thank my heavenly father for all of the blessings he has bestowed upon me," Cohen wrote in a social media post. "Without him, I am nothing. Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are.
247Sports

The first NET rankings for college basketball released today and WVU.....

The first NET rankings for college basketball have been released, and West Virginia's men's basketball team comes out looking great. The Mountaineers are currently ranked No. 11 in the NET, making them the highest-ranked two-loss team in the country. The NET is an acronym for the NCAA Evaluation Tool. As...
247Sports

Freshman DL Desmond Mamudi announces he will enter the transfer portal

Virginia Tech redshirt freshman Desmond Mamudi is the latest underclassman to announce his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when the FBS Portal Window opens on Monday, December 5. Mamudi announced his intentions on Twitter Sunday night:. "I wanna start off my thanking god for putting me in the...
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Has Already Made His National Championship Pick

Lane Kiffin isn't waiting around to make his national championship game pick. The Ole Miss Rebels head coach believes that Georgia is going to win back-to-back national titles. Kiffin made his pick on social media on Saturday night, following Georgia's win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game. "Congrats on...
saturdaytradition.com

Danny Kanell blasts Ohio State, idea of letting Buckeyes 'back their way' into CFP

Danny Kanell was not a happy camper after Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Kanell went on an anti-Ohio State tirade on social media. The main problem Kanell has with the scenario is teams like Ohio State can back door their way into the College Football Playoff. While Kanell disagreed with the idea, he understands that Ohio State should get in over Alabama.
247Sports

247Sports

