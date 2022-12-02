ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These motivational AI celebrity cats are what the internet was invented for

Ever wondered what Elon Musk or Che Guevara would look like as cats? No, neither have we. But someone out there has, and the advances in AI-art generators mean they no longer have to only imagine what the resulting feline would like. They've created Inspired Cat Daily, an entire YouTube channel dedicated to AI-generated images of cats inspired by celebrities.
So you're telling me this art was created with a typewriter?

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and one artist is out to prove that, making pictures from words by typing them out. He types his captivating visual art into existence with retro tools more associated with journalists and office secretaries than artists. Anyone who thinks the typewriter...
I'm loving these extreme makeovers of the Simpsons house

The Simpsons' house may be one of the most recognisable homes on TV. The famous animated family that never gets any older has been living in Springfield for an incredible three decades. Perhaps most incredibly, despite changing the house's colour very slightly, the family doesn't seem to have made any major structural modifications in that time.
I got deep-faked by an AI app, and it felt weird

Early last week a couple of startling images appeared in my inbox, they were photos of me, kind of. One was of me as a child – the kid was recognisable but not right. I'd been deep-faked and it was… weird. It also raised many questions about the trust and the future of art and photography.
TikTok is stunned that this '3D' optical illusion actually works

We love a good optical illusion here at Creative Bloq, and we've seen them come in all forms. We've seen plenty of optical illusions that fool our eyes into seeing movement where there isn't any or seeing colour changes that don't exist. But this one's a bit different, this optical...
How to create awesome AI art with Prequel

From Alexa to Siri, DALL.E to deepfakes, we’re living in an era where AI is rapidly marching into our daily lives. And as you’ve probably already read today, the world of art is quickly becoming entwined with AI and machine learning, signalling a significant change in how people create, consume and use digital images and video.
What even is Disney's Strange World, anyway?

Disney is responsible for the most loved animated films in history. That's usually reflected in the cold reality of its numbers at the box office, with hits like The Lion King remake and Frozen II grossing around $1.5billion. But its latest animated adventure suggests that it doesn't always have that magic touch.
Whoa! Disney's AI aging and de-aging tool is mind-blowingly realistic

Making actors look older or younger has been a eternal challenge for movie studios. It used to be achieved through fairly cumbersome and not always convincing prosthetics and makeup effects. That was then largely replaced by time-consuming digital VFX techniques, but it looks like Disney's come up with a game changer.
We can't stop spotting Disney Easter eggs in Disenchanted

Disenchanted, the sequel to Disney's 2007 magical musical romantic comedy, has hit Disney Plus, and fans are picking it apart to find dozens of Easter eggs scattered trough the film. Just like in the original, there are non-stop references to Disney classics of the past, with plenty of self-referential gags to spot.
We can't quite believe the design of the limited-edition Xiaomi 12T Pro

Just when we complain that smart phone designs all look the same, along comes something... different. Most phone brands tend to aim for a device that looks sleek, elegant.. or at least new and clean. But Xiaomi's taken a very unusual approach with the launch of a limited-edition version of the Xiaomi 12T Pro.
New John Wick 4 poster features an awesome optical illusion

If you feel that film posters aren't what they once were, you're not alone. Fans have been decrying the banality of the ubiquitous 'floating heads' design for years now, and genuinely original ideas seem few and far between in 2022. But the new John Wick poster is bucking the trend.
Apple, please make this new iPhone 15 Flip concept a reality

It felt like the iPhone 14 had only just hit the stores when rumours started flying about the iPhone 15, and now, a couple of months on, we can't go a day without seeing something new about the next iPhone. Up to this point, the rumours have been pretty conservative, building on the 14's design and feature set. However today's offering is flipping brilliant.
3D art: 34 incredible examples to inspire you

Creating 3D art takes a great deal of skill, but if you're willing to put in the effort then you can achieve stunning results. Working in 3D adds a level of depth and realism that's extremely hard to capture when working in 2D, and if you are just starting out in 3D, you can use these pieces of 3D art as inspiration to propel you forward. As well as presenting the beautiful images, we've also spoken to the artists to hear a little about their workflow and design process.
Cricut Autopress: everything explained

Cricut Autopress is the newest heat press machine you can buy, here we explain everything you need to know. The Cricut Autopress is the brand's newest and largest heat press machine, and it changes the way you can create shirt and apparel designs from home. If you're a crafter or creative looking to create a second income the Cricut Autopress offers a near-commercial heat press in the home. It can look a little unwieldy but as you'll see in this article the Cricut Autopress makes professional projects easy.
Stunning AI art brings old car designs back to life

From Tesla's Cybertruck to the elusive yet much-rumoured Apple car, there are plenty of weird and wonderful new car designs expected to hit the road over the next few years. But for every contemporary vehicle design, there's an old one that's been condemned to the garage in the sky. But...
