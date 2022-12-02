Read full article on original website
'Epic Philly comeback': Jim's Steaks gives update after devastating fire closes beloved shop
PHILADELPHIA - It's been more than four months since a fire ripped through Jim's Steaks, causing a South Street staple to temporarily shut its doors. Smoke billowed from the building on a Friday morning in July as firefighters battled the multi-alarm blaze from inside and outside the building. The Philadelphia...
Philadelphia gas station owner hires heavily armed guards to protect business
Neil Patel, operator of a Karco gas station at Broad and Clearfield streets in North Philadelphia, recruited Pennsylvania S.I.T.E Agents clad with Kevlar vest and AR-15s or shotguns. "They are forcing us to hire the security, high-level security, state level," Patel told FOX 29. "We are tired of this nonsense; robbery, drug trafficking, hanging around, gangs."
Record-breaking $2.4 million Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold at Philadelphia gas station
PHILADELPHIA - Did you buy a Fast Play lottery ticket this weekend? Was it at a Sunoco gas station in Philadelphia? Well, then today might just be your lucky day!. The largest-ever Fast Play ticket worth $2,419,372 was sold at the Sunoco at 630 Walnut Lane in Philadelphia on Saturday.
Philadelphia bike officer hit by car while riding bike in Queen Village
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia police bike officer was taken to the hospital after he was struck by a car Saturday morning. Police say the33-year-old officer was hit by a Ford Explorer while riding his bicycle at the intersection of 5th and Lombard streets around 2:15 a.m. He was transported to...
Police: Shoe theft in New Jersey leads to arrest of Pennsylvania fugitive
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A man wanted in Pennsylvania is now in custody thanks to a shoe theft investigation in New Jersey last week. Police say Jonathon A. Wheeler, 36, was caught on surveillance video stealing a pair of shoes from a porch on Carroll Street in Riverside, New Jersey.
'Unprovoked': Female suspect attacked woman walking in Center City in broad daylight, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a woman was attacked by another woman on a Center City street last month. The 23-year-old was walking on the 1400 block of Spruce Street when she was physically attacked in the middle of the day on November 20. Police say the attacked was...
'Theo is home!' Dog stolen from car in Philadelphia Wawa parking lot finally found after 18 days
PHILADELPHIA - Theo is finally back home where he is supposed to be, and getting all the love he deserves!. Natalie Ciervo and Matt Berk have been frantically searching for their 2-year-old rescue Theo after they say he was stolen from their car in a Wawa parking lot over two weeks ago.
Ukrainian soldier learns to walk again in Delaware County after losing his legs in war against Russia
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. - An incredible story of resilience, as a Ukrainian soldier, who lost his legs in the war, is now learning to wall again, here, in Delaware County. Determined is an understatement when describing 23-year-old Ukrainian soldier and, now, double amputee Roman Stashkiv. "Just the couple of days...
Police: 180 animals rescued, 2 found dead during puppy mill bust in Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - Nearly 200 animals were found living in "horrible" conditions at an alleged puppy mill that police say was being run out of a home in Ocean County. Officers say they could smell a strong odor and hear barking when they responded to an anonymous complaint for a house on Arrowhead Park Drive in Brick Township on Friday.
Watch: Store clerk opens fire on armed robbery suspect accused of crime rampage in Philadelphia, suburbs
DELAWARE COUNY - A Philadelphia man is accused of violent rampage that stretched into the suburbs and included a carjacking, home invasion and store robbery. Police say the spate of violence started Sunday around 8 p.m. when 22-year-old Zahkee Austin allegedly carjacked a man at gunpoint on Germantown and W. Hunting Park avenues.
Police: Speeding man critical after crashing truck into home, train pillar, parked car in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA - A home, train pillar and parked car were all struck by a pickup truck when police say the driver lost control early Sunday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford section. Police say a 57-year-old man was speeding when he first hit an "El" train pillar on the 4200 block of...
Man killed after deadly shooting inside supermarket in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting erupted inside a supermarket in South Philadelphia Saturday night, leaving one man dead. Police say at least two shots were fired inside the Mifflin Supermarket on the 1900 block of South 5th Street around 6:43 p.m. A 37-year-old man was struck in the right eye and...
Police: Woman shot multiple times while sitting inside car in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was struck by bullets inside a vehicle in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning. Officers found a 41-year-old woman lying in the street when they responded to shots fired on the 5400 block of Race Street around 5 a.m.
Police believe phone scam may have swindled hundreds of elderly victims
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities believe an international phone scam ring has conned thousands of dollars from elderly people by posing as family members in distress. Police in Bucks County say 19-year-old Christopher Mauricio was arrested after he allegedly acted as a courier for the phone scam ring, picking up a $5k check from a 93-year-old woman.
Police: Man fatally shot near his home in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was shot in North Philadelphia on Sunday night, according to police. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 3100 block of North Hancock Street around 7:24 p.m. on Sunday night. A 29-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the...
Police: Philadelphia man charged in shooting death of man at Kutztown University student apartments
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia man is facing murder charges in connection with the shooting death of a man in student apartments near Kutztown University. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 22-year-old Xavier Wayman of Philadelphia was taken into police custody Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. Authorities say he is accused of...
Police investigating shooting in Media
Police are investigating a shooting in Media, Pennsylvania. FOX 29's Hank Flynn has the breaking news details.
Car causes small fire, gas leak after crashing into Gloucester County home, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A car crash in Gloucester County triggered a string of incidents that left a home with severe damage, a small fire and a gas leak Saturday night. Police say the car smashed into the side of the home after swerving, hitting a curb and driving through the yard.
Weather Authority: Rainy Tuesday leads to a midweek warmup with persistent clouds
PHILADELPHIA - Showers will persist throughout the day on Tuesday with mostly seasonable temperatures, but forecasters expect clouds to linger even after the rain moves out. Spotty showers during the morning will become more intense throughout the day with temperatures climbing into the 50s by the afternoon. Rain will linger...
Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Olney, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are investigating a shooting in Olney. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just before 11:30 p.m. on the 5600 block of North 6th Street. Authorities say a 26-year-old man was show multiple times on the right side...
