A Roseburg man was jailed after the alleged theft of fruit and chips on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:10 p.m. an officer contacted a 65-year old outside of Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The store manager said the suspect had taken a bag of chips and an orange. When the officer talked with the accused, he had orange peel scattered around him. The suspect said he only stole the orange out of spite after the manager came out and took the bag of chips that he had initially stolen.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO