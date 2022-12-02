Read full article on original website
KDRV
19-month-old child's fentanyl overdose brings criminal charges for its mother
BUTTE FALLS, Ore. -- A newly reported Jackson County child abuse case puts criminal charges against a Butte Falls mother. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says its detectives and the Medford Police Department Livability Team arrested a suspect Friday after her 19-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl while under her care.
Klamath Falls News
KTVL
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after multiple stolen vehicles were found on his property. The Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on the Grants Pass property on Dec. 5. According to officials, three stolen vehicles, a travel trailer, and stolen lumber...
KDRV
KTVL
Medford man arrested in Klamath County after vehicle pursuit
MIDLAND, Ore. — The Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says a Medford man was arrested Friday afternoon after he showed up at a home, making threats with a handgun. According to officials, 30-year-old Parker Joseph Latham of Medford showed up at the home in Midland wearing a bulletproof vest. Latham left the scene before officers arrived and began traveling southbound on Highway 97.
mybasin.com
MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER PUBLIC TIP
RUCH, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested the Ruch murder suspect this evening at 8:35 after receiving a tip on his potential location from the public. JCSO deputies located the suspect on a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road in rural Jacksonville and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was apprehended approximately four miles from the scene of Monday’s crime. The suspect, Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, will be lodged at the Jackson County Jail without bail. There is no further information at this time.
KATU.com
Man rescued after stranded in snow for 2 days
PROSPECT, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team says it saved a 77-year-old man this morning who was stranded in the snow for two days. According to officials, the man was reported missing in the area of Elk Creek Road outside Prospect late last night. Search...
mybasin.com
KTVL
KDRV
Police are looking for tonight's White City armed robbery suspects
WHITE CITY, Ore. -- Police are looking tonight for two suspects involved with a White City armed robbery. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is working to find suspects from a reported armed robbery at the Purple Parrot at about 6pm this evening. JCSO says when its deputies responded...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED THEFT OF FRUIT AND CHIPS
A Roseburg man was jailed after the alleged theft of fruit and chips on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:10 p.m. an officer contacted a 65-year old outside of Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The store manager said the suspect had taken a bag of chips and an orange. When the officer talked with the accused, he had orange peel scattered around him. The suspect said he only stole the orange out of spite after the manager came out and took the bag of chips that he had initially stolen.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged criminal trespass on Monday night. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. and officer contacted the 31-year old in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson, with trash scattered around him. The officer determined that the 31-year old was a city expulsion violator on his third warning.
kqennewsradio.com
STEAK DINNER LEADS TO JAIL
A steak dinner led to a Roseburg man being sent to jail early Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 3:00 a.m. the 37-year old was taken into custody after he allegedly went into Denny’s Restaurant in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue and ordered a T-bone steak meal without having the money to pay for it.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR PROBATION VIOLATION, CITED FOR DRUGS
A Roseburg woman was jailed for a probation violation, and cited for drugs on Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 4:00 p.m. an officer saw the 42-year old walking along West Harvard Avenue near Stewart Park Drive, and knew she was on the Parole and Probation wanted list. During her arrest, a small amount of methamphetamine was allegedly located in the palm of her hand.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE ARREST MAN TWICE IN 24 HOURS
Roseburg Police arrested a man twice in 24 hours over the weekend. An RPD report said Saturday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. officers contacted the 37-year old for being in Stewart Park after hours. During the contact, officers learned the man had a warrant. He was taken into custody, but released Sunday.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER HOSPITALIZED AFTER VEHICLE CRASHES INTO SIGN
The driver was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed Tuesday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 9:15 p.m. the 21-year old was driving eastbound on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard when he apparently suffered a seizure. His SUV struck a sign at a vacant business in the 2400 block. The...
KTVL
Police identify suspect in armed robbery at Mountain Mike's Pizza
MEDFORD, Ore. — Update, Dec. 6, 2022:. Medford Police Department identified the suspect in Monday's armed robbery at Mountain Mike's Pizza. According to officials, 26-year-old Andrew Richard Ronda is the suspect in question. Ronda is being held at the Jackson County jail on charges of robbery, menacing, and theft.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED THEFT
A Roseburg woman was jailed, following an alleged theft on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 3:45 p.m. an officer contacted the 27-year old after a store owner in the 2200 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard said the suspect concealed a sweater into her bag and didn’t attempt to pay for it when she paid for other items during checkout.
KTVL
Missing man from Grants Pass located
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE, December 2:. Josephine County Sheriff's Office says Travis James Damon has been located. Josephine County Sheriff's Office says it is trying to find a missing man, last seen in the New Hope, Grants Pass area. According to officials, 33-year-old Travis James Damon was last...
