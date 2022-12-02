ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Our falling birth and marriage rates reflect the lie that only singles have fun

By Karol Markowicz
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19HYTx_0jUWAK6K00

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby in the baby carriage. Right? What if Americans stop playing that out?

America is heading toward a birthrate crisis. A new Institute for Family Studies analysis of 2020 Census data found one in six women reaching the end of their childbearing years hasn’t given birth.

This is a growing concern for the country. In 2007, the average number of children per woman was 2.7. By 2020, it was 1.6. Already, Sen. Chuck Schumer is looking to fix our population plunge by granting citizenship to all illegal immigrants.

The problem actually goes beyond birthrates. The focus on childbearing obscures a different calamity: Marriage rates are in collapse. Relationships, in general, are harder to come by. A 2020 Pew study found 35% of never-married single men and 37% of never-married single women had never even been in a committed relationship. That’s a lot of people on their own.

In August, a rather tame Psychology Today article about the “ Rise of Lonely, Single Men ” went inexplicably viral. Writer Greg Matos, noting men are increasingly single, said the broad trends of their overrepresentation on dating apps and lack of dating skills along with women’s rising standards don’t portend well for the future of men finding love.

It’s been written before. Heck, I’ve written it. In these pages in 2017 , I looked at how deadly loneliness can be, especially for men. Even when they do find love and have a family, so many simply don’t make friends, and that loneliness is bad for their health. Take out the relationship piece, and the problem gets far more severe.

Matos’ piece hit a nerve across the internet as women mocked the idea that their higher standards had left more men single. But women, of course, are just as single and will face the same problems as men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QjWxx_0jUWAK6K00
One in six women reaching the end of their childbearing years hasn’t given birth, a new study found.
Institue for Family Studies

Part of the issue is that the splendor of family life is often a well-kept secret. We read articles about how wonderful it is to be single and see social media posts celebrating the fun of singlehood. “Comedian” Chelsea Handler often posts to her social media how fantastic it is to have the bed all to herself and how much she enjoys having no weekend obligations.

But just like boys don’t wear “Boys run the world” T-shirts, and the richer a person is the less likely she’ll be wearing designer logos across her clothing, it would be gauche for people in happy relationships to let the world know the truth.

It’s impossible to imagine a comedian making regular videos about how thrilled he is to be married. In fact, when a couple is a little too open about their hashtag-blessed relationship on social media, we immediately suspect things aren’t actually going that well offline.

The result is that people only see the bad side of marriage and family. Their married friends don’t sit around over margaritas praising their spouses. Few talk about how amazing and fulfilling it is to have children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZZ4q_0jUWAK6K00
In 2007, the average number of children per woman was 2.7. By 2020, it was 1.6.
Shutterstock

Instead, people highlight the struggles of marriage and family so as not to make anyone else feel bad about how incredible it actually is. We hear about only the negative aspects of family and only the absolutely blissful part of singlehood.

It’s no wonder one has started to grow in popularity over the other. When people realize they’ve been lied to, it might be too late.

So, married people, do your friends a favor and don’t hide your happiness. Tell the truth about the bad times but don’t pretend there aren’t many more good ones. Rave about your spouse behind his or her back. Be honest about how fun it is to have children.

Nothing is ever perfect, whether you’re single or married. It doesn’t have to be. Let’s just be real about how good it can be.

Twitter: @Karol

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Kiss, hug, hold hands – what exactly do people expect on a first date?

First dates can be a little nerve-wracking, especially when you don’t know what to expect. Questions such as: “Will they like me?”, “Can I kiss on the first date?”, and “When should I follow up about a second date?” often fill any singleton’s mind before meeting up with a Tinder match for coffee. Dating has always had its challenges, but with endless apps and an inescapable hookup culture, it seems dating now comes with an even bigger gray area.Before you agree to drinks with a match you met on Hinge, it’s worth knowing the sort of things you can...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Abby Joseph

Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
Mary Duncan

Woman feeds hungry child for months through his window before CPS finally intervenes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friend Amy when we worked third shift at a chain pancake restaurant back in the early 2000’s. Even at that time, when we were only in our late teens and early twenties, I could tell that Amy was an old soul, and a very kind soul. She’s the type of person who probably would literally give her shirt off her back to someone who needed it.
Mary Duncan

“My wife says we can’t afford it,” Man skips child support payments due to new bride’s lavish lifestyle.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I was so happy for my friend Aimee when she married her husband Dave years ago. They met at a restaurant we worked at together, he was a customer, she was his regular server of coffee and eggs in the morning before he went to work. They married after knowing each other for two years and within another year had their first child, a son.
Rabih Hammoud

“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual

Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto byPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Wife overhears husband make demeaning comments

DEAR ABBY: I am a wife and mother in my late 30s. I'm also a registered nurse, beginning a master's degree program to advance my career. I consider myself to be an intelligent person, and I did well in college. My husband is also intelligent, and I'm proud of his accomplishments in his career. However, he can be arrogant at times, giving the impression that he is smarter than everyone else around him -- including me. Today, I overheard him talking to his boss, whom he told about the master's program I am starting in a few weeks. He then told...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Not Let A Breakup Go Smoothly

Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a narcissist?. The ultimate end game for someone withnarcissistic personality disorder is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy