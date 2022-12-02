ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

The Zach Eflin era with the Phillies is reportedly over

By Tom Dougherty
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bj3kD_0jUWA9Ta00

Digital Brief: December 1, 2022 (PM) 01:56

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Zach Eflin era in Philadelphia is reportedly over. The Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night signed Eflin to a three-year, $40 million contract, according to multiple reports.

The 28-year-old Eflin declined his $15 million mutual option with the Phillies last month to become a free agent.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the signing. The New York Post's Joel Sherman was first with the contract details.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale , the Eflin contract is the "biggest free agent contract."

Eflin endured another frustrating season with knee injuries, but he was able to come back in time to help the Phillies out as a reliever in September and in the postseason. He quickly established himself as a weapon for manager Rob Thomson.

In seven regular-season appearances out of the bullpen, Eflin held hitters to a .148 average and allowed two runs in 7 2/3 innings.

Eflin played a key part in the Phillies' postseason run too, allowing four runs in 10 2/3 innings out of the 'pen. He struck out 12 batters and walked two and posted a 3.38 ERA. He also saved the Phils' clinching game in the National League Wild Card Series.

He finishes his Phillies career with a career 4.49 ERA with 127 games and 115 starts.

The Phillies acquired Eflin as part of the Jimmy Rollins trade in 2014.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Phillies fans absolutely lose it over Trea Turner signing

The Phillies did it. They landed superstar shortstop Trea Turner. The team is expected to sign Turner to an 11-year megadeal worth $300 million, a seismic offseason move signaling their intent to make sure the 2022 World Series run was not a one-off. Turner brings an electric bat, world class...
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space

Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
FanSided

Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees

Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Cubs pursuing several stars; Justin Verlander, Trea Turner start Winter Meetings with a bang

Major League Baseball's annual Winter Meetings kicked off Sunday with the news that Fred McGriff was inducted into the Hall of Fame via the Contemporary Era Committee. The hope is that was the beginning of a crazy several days of baseball activity, chock full of a free agent signing spree and even a few high-profile trades. San Diego is the host of the winter meetings and we've seen plenty of activity there before. The last time it was there, we saw Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon and Gerrit Cole sign nine-figure deals amid a flurry of moves.
CBS Philly

In-person collegiate esports return to Philly for first time since pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When you think of college level sports, esports usually isn't one that comes to mind at first. But, major players in the world of video gaming are in Center City this weekend as teams hope to take home one of seven major titles.Live in-person collegiate esports are back in Philadelphia for the first time since the pandemic. Fourteen teams, along with their family members, are excited to be back together this weekend for the Starleague Grand Finals.  As young collegiate esports players click away for the title of the shooter video game "Overwatch 2," one proud grandmother...
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
106K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy