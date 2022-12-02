ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montverde Academy makes easy work of IMG Academy in Sunshine Classic opener

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

MONTVERDE, Fla. - In what was supposed to be a competitive matchup between SBLive Sports Power 25 teams ended up being pure dominance on one end at the NIBC Sports Sunshine Classic.

No. 2 Montverde Academy flexed its proverbial muscle as one of the country’s top programs and cruised to a 80-55 romp over No. 6 IMG Academy Thursday evening. Forward Asa Newell led all scorers with 19 points in the win for the Eagles.

“I think we challenged them,” Montverde Academy head coach Kevin Boyle said. “In my 35 years, I can think of three times that we thought someone really played harder than us and more physical than us. We had beaten (IMG Academy) four in a row in close battles and we won the battle of the boards in all four. They kind of reversed that and we challenged ourselves and said if we don’t bring that energy and fight that no matter how talented you are, you’re not going to win.”

What seemed like would be a strong contest on paper turned into a rout in the early going, though the Ascenders made runs throughout the game to try and stay in striking distance. In the end, IMG Academy would prove no match for star-studded Montverde Academy.

Photo by Andy Villamarzo

Photo by Andy Villamarzo

The Eagles dropped their season opening contest on the road 65-54 against AZ Compass Prep, but have bounced back nicely with two quality wins over Pleasant Grove (UT) and IMG Academy. At times on Thursday, they just made it look too easy.

Montverde Academy (2-1) held IMG Academy scoreless for nearly the first four minutes of the game until guard Jacoi Hutchinson (five points) scored on a layup. The Eagles displayed full dominance from the outset from guard Liam McNeeley’s layup as the first points to Sean Stewart’s dunk that wowed the crowd on hand in the final minutes. McNeeley ended the evening with 16 points and Flagg finished with 12.

Rushing off to a 23-4 run in the opening period and entering the second up 26-7, the Eagles would turn to their bench and the Ascenders (1-1) from there would gather themselves and slightly get back into the game. The closest the contest got in the second was on a nice give-and-go between Hutchinson and forward Bryson Tucker to make it 30-18 with 2:23 before intermission.

That’s when Boyle decided to go back to his starters and it would do the Eagles much good, ending the second on a 7-2 run and going into halftime up 37-20. The opening quarter for the Ascenders ended up being their eventual undoing as the rest of the game played out to a 54-48 score the final three quarters of play.

In the second half between the two national powers, both teams would play much closer than the opening half and match each other’s energy levels. Though the Ascenders’ effort was there throughout the latter half, it would not be enough to get them back into the game at any point.

The closest the contest got in the second half was 42-27 in the third quarter. Other than that, it was a second straight win for the Eagles over the Ascenders dating back to last season. The two teams have split the last four meetings 2-2.

Montverde Academy connected on eight 3-pointers in the win

Photo by Andy Villamarzo

“I thought Asa (Newell) and Cooper (Flagg) were fantastic,” Boyle added. “I thought Marvel (Allen) played really good seeing he hasn’t played in a couple months because of an injury and being tough and running the team. Setting the tone right away, sending the message that we’re the more tough and physical team.”

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

